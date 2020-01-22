The best movies we will see in 2020

Disney
If part of your New Year's resolutions was "watch more movies", you're in the right place. 2020 has many projects to get excited about, cinematographically speaking, from new deliveries of some of the most famous franchises, to adaptations of the best-known books. Whatever your favorite genre, here are the movies we are looking forward to this year.
one
'TOP GUN: MAVERICK'
Sequel to 'Top Gun: Idols of the Air'. According to Variety magazine, Tom Cruise himself confirmed on May 24 to an Australian television that the film would be shot "the year 2018".
two
'BAD BOYS FOR LIFE'
In this third installment of the franchise, police Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) patrol together again on a final trip.
3
'GRETEL & HANSEL'
In Bavaria, at the beginning of the 14th century, Gretel and Hansel, aged 13 and 12 respectively, live in the most absolute misery. His father died years ago and his mother is now married to an evil man. Due to the lack of resources and the growing fear of their stepfather, Gretel and Hansel decide to flee the town in search of a better future. In the forest they meet several people who, one way or another, try to take advantage of them. Fleeing from each other, they meet a friendly hunter who finally tells them which is the safe way to go. Thus, the two brothers arrive at the cabin of Holda, a nice woman who decides to welcome them. At first they enjoy the abundance of food and games, but soon realize something does not just fit. What Gretel and Hansel cannot imagine is that in that cabin they will have to face their worst fears if they want to survive.
4
'A QUIET PLACE 2'
Sequel to the successful production "A Quiet Place" (A Quiet Place), directed in 2018 by John Krasinski.
5
'Ghostbusters: BEYOND'
A family returns to their home in a small town and discovers something they did not expect to find there. Direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters 2'.
6
'THE NEW MUTANTS'
The story focuses on the New Mutants, a group of mutants formed by the first graduates at the Charles Xavier school.
7
'MULAN'
Adaptation in real image of the history of the Chinese warrior Hua Mulan, which Disney already took to the animated cinema in 1998.
8
'UNDERWATER'
When an earthquake leaves its underground laboratory devastated, 11 km. deep, a group of researchers must return to the surface if they want to save their lives.
9
'BIRDS OF PREY'
After separating from Joker, Harley Quinn and three other heroines (Black Canary, Cazadora and Renée Montoya) join forces to save a girl (Cassandra Cain) from the evil king of the Black Mask crime.
10
'WONDER WOMAN 1984'
Continuation of 'Wonder Woman' (2017).
eleven
'SOUL'
Have you ever wondered where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What makes you be … you? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York to the cosmic kingdoms to discover the answers to life's most important questions.
12
'1917'
In the crudest of World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) receive a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against the clock, they must cross the enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack against hundreds of soldiers, including Blake's own brother.
13
'ONWARD'
Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfood, embark on an adventure in which they set out to discover if there is still some magic in the world that allows them to spend a last day with their father, who He died when they were still too young to remember.
14
'WITHOUT TIME TO DIE'
In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond (Daniel Craig) is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), searches for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped. (
fifteen
'HALLOWEEN KILLS'
Sequel to 'Halloween Night' (2018).
16
'BLACK WIDOW'
The film will narrate the origins of Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow.
17
'THE CURSE'
A house enchanted by a vengeful spirit curses all those who enter the place, leading them to have a violent death.
