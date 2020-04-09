Disney
If part of your New Year's resolutions was "watching more movies," you are in the right place. 2020 has many projects to get excited about, cinematically speaking, from new installments of some of the most famous franchises to adaptations of the best-known books. From comedies to dramas, from musicals to westerns, from terror to war movies … Whatever your favorite genre, this year you will have many movies to get excited about. So detach yourself from Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Movistar + or Filmin for a while and stop by the cinema to see some of the movies that we recommend here.
We start with a RANKING of the best movies of 2020, that we will update as more and more movies are released. Right after you can check the premiere schedule and then a limbo in which we compile all those films that have not entirely convinced us. Mind you, that does not mean that they are bad movies or that you should not see them, but they simply keep that no man's land for not having slipped into our favorites.
Remember: this list will NOT be final until the chimes of December 31, 2020 ring out. Watch for updates. Here we go!
23 – The perfect candidate
The director Haifaa Al-Mansour (who became the first female filmmaker in Saudi Arabia before making the leap to larger budgets with 'Mary Shelley') returns to the origin to portray the difficulties of a doctor in a horribly sexist society. Neither can he do his job as he should, nor can he fix the injustices that are presented around him. For this reason, he decided to present himself to the town hall, causing a real earthquake around him. A complaint film with touches of customs.
Release date: 6th of March.
22 – Dark Waters
Inspired by a true story, we meet a tenacious lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) who discovers a dark secret that would explain the inexplicable deaths of numerous people. And the responsible is a large corporation that seems untouchable. A canonical account of David against Goliath Todd haynes ('Carol') who contributes her grain of activism to try to change the world. An impeccable judicial thriller.
Release date: January 24.
21 – Richard Jewell
From an article by Marie Brennerthe filmmaker Clint eastwood and the writer Billy Ray collect the true story of Richard Jewell, a security guard who was wrongly blamed for a 1996 attack, and his fight to clear his name. The film expands Eastwood's saga of everyday heroes with a multi-faceted, if classic, work.
Release date: January 1.
20 – Judy
Biopic of the great Judy Garland, who faces her last years of life trying to combine her facets of mother and artist, while dealing with the shadow of her trauma created in the demanding and soulless world of entertainment. Renée Zellweger puts herself in the shoes of the actress in an incredible way, in a film directed by Rupert Goold that perhaps he is not quite at the height of his performance, that shines above everything else, but it does allow us to understand the conflicts of the character in the last and tragic stretch of his life. It has stellar moments.
Release date: January 31.
18 – Birds of Prey
New DC movie in which we meet Harley Quinn (amazing Margot Robbie) and three other heroines (Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya) who join forces to save a girl (Cassandra Cain) from the evil crime king Black Mask. A film of feminine predominance in which the only thing that is objectified is a sandwich with egg. The director Cathy Yan In this film, he manages to create a fun and hooligan adventure on the margins of Gotham, where superheroines live that we never see in leading roles.
Release date: February 7th
15 – The invisible man
The novel of H.G. Wells It's back on the big screen again, but in a somewhat different way. The filmmaker Leigh Whannell In this free adaptation of the Blumhouse factory, he decides that the protagonist should not be the invisible man, but his victim. Thus, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) runs away from a threat he cannot see, and which is called domestic abuse. Gender violence is the message behind this low-budget science fiction story, which innovates without transcending.
Release date: February 27.
14 – The Scandal (Bombshell)
Chronicle of the fall of the leader of one of the most powerful media empires, Fox News, accused of multiple crimes of sexual abuse: Roger Ailes. This movie from Jay Roach gives voice to the two women who led the accusations (first Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman, and later Megyn Kelly, brought to life by an unrecognizable Charlize Theron) and adds to a third one (the one played by Margot Robbie) that brings together the experiences of the more than twenty people who sued him in that 2016. The result in this film is a more classic cousin of 'The Big Bet' and a portrait committed to the horror of workplace harassment.
Release date: February 7th.
13 – Adú
The filmmaker Salvador Calvo This film immerses us in the tragedy of the migration crisis from the eyes of a young boy from Cameroon, but also from an environmental activist (Luis Tosar) who deals with a drug addicted and incorrigible daughter (Anna Castillo) and a police officer at the Melilla border (Álvaro Cervantes) that is torn between protecting their peers or telling the truth. The result is three stories linked by difficult situations in which human rights and solidarity should be the norm.
Release date: December 31.
12 – Hidden Life
It seems like every movie in Terrence Malick (author of such acclaimed films as 'The Thin Red Line' or 'The Tree of Life') is quite an event. This story of a happy marriage who lives with their three daughters on their alpine farm in Austria, and who will see their peace altered with the outbreak of the Second World War, returns to redound to the religious themes that most interest him in his latest films. . The result is an imposing, emotional and political film, which finds a sublime harmony between man and nature.
Release date: February 7th.
11 – Innocence
Lis (Carmen Arrufat) is a teenager who dreams of becoming a circus artist and leaving her town, but everything falls apart when she discovers she is pregnant. This incredible debut in the direction of Lucia Alemany It is a portrait of the discovery of love, the last summer of adolescence, the passage to adulthood and, consequently, the need to assume responsibilities, with a naturalism that oozes credibility and a taste for details that make it one of the brightest Spanish films of the season.
Release date: January 10.
10 – Onward
Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom holland Y Chris Pratt), they embark on an adventure in which they intend to discover if there is still some magic in the world that allows them to spend a last day with their father, who died when they were still too young to remember him. A new Pixar triumph that, although it does not reach the level of some of its great jewels, continues to make us dream and cry in equal parts.
Release date: March 6, 2020
8 – Jojo Rabbit
A boy who is part of the Hitler Youth in Germany, known as Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), he sees his particular Nazi universe upset when he discovers that his single mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), is hiding a young Jewish woman (Thomasin McKenzie) at home. This will force you to rethink many things, including the constant presence of your imaginary friend: Adolf Hitler. Taika Waititi He plays Hitler and also the director of the film to highlight the absurd contradictions of far-right ideologies, with a fun and heart-filled film.
Release date: January 17.
3 – Ema
This reggaeton orgasm of Pablo Larraín ('The club', 'Jackie') is going to have you 'twerking' for a long time. The Chilean filmmaker tells the story of a couple of artists and a complex drama with his son, first adopted and then abandoned. But counting too much would be spoiling. What we need to know about this intense and dazzling film is that its protagonist, Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo), shows us with her sexual torrent that the reggaeton rhythms also mean feminine liberation, that her power of empowerment escapes from the prejudices of the elites and that in good hands she is an irresistible anarchy.
Release date: January 24.
2 – The lighthouse
Two men, an island, and a lighthouse. What can go wrong? The new of Robert Eggers ('The Witch') is a plummeting into the hells of insanity, dirt, and toxic masculinity (for some reason they go crazy inside a huge phallic structure) through the interpretive 'tour de force' of two big, Robert Pattinson Y Willem dafoe. Both take us between farts, drunkenness and punches to the heart of the great obsessions of sailors, with a one-eyed gull that anticipates disaster and a cinematography in black and white that has left us amazed.
Release date: January 10.
1 – 1917
In the harshest of World War I, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) receive an apparently impossible mission. In a race against time, they must traverse enemy territory to deliver a message that will prevent a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers, including Blake's own brother. An impressive technical feat of Sam Mendes, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Film in Drama, which uses the sequence shot (with just a couple of cuts) to immerse ourselves in the horrors of war.
Release date: January 10, 2020
A quiet place 2
Sequel to the hit production 'A Quiet Place', directed in 2018 by John Krasinski. After the events of the first film, what does the family lead by Emily Blunt in a world invaded by blind aliens?
Release date: March 20.
Mulan
Adaptation in real image of the story of the Chinese warrior Hua Mulan, which Disney already took to animation movies in 1998.
Release date: March 27, 2020
The new mutants
The story centers on the New Mutantss, a group of mutants formed by the first graduates of the Charles Xavier school, although the story is intended to be a new terrifying revision …
Release date: April 3, 2020
No time to die
In 'No Time to Die', James Bond (Daniel Craig) is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) searches for him for a new mission that involves rescuing a top scientist who has been kidnapped.
Release date: April 3, 2020
Gretel & Hansel
New revision of the classic children's story 'Hansel and Gretel' but with a much darker and more terrifying touch.
Release date: April 17th
Wonder Woman 1984
Sequel to 'Wonder Woman', with the return of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and the incorporation of Kristen Wiig as a villain.
Release date: June 5, 2020
Soul
Have you ever wondered where your passion, dreams and interests come from? What makes you be … you? In 2020 Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions.
Release date: 2020 June 19, Friday
Top Gun: Marverick
Sequel to the legendary romantic action movie of the 80s with Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis. The first one returns. The second does not.
Release date: 2020 June 26, Friday
Ghostbusters: Beyond
A family returns home to a small town and discovers something they did not expect to find there. Direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters 2' with the return of the originals (minus Harold Ramis).
Release date: July 10, 2020
Halloween Kills
In 2018, a new installment of 'Halloween' hit theaters and surprised everyone by bringing Jamie Lee Curtis back. This is the second part … of a new trilogy.
Release date: October 16, 2020
West side story
Steven spielberg He is in charge of directing the remake of the Hollywood musical classic, and he arrives just in time for Christmas.
Release date: December 18, 2020
The curse
A house haunted by a vengeful spirit curses all those who enter the place, leading to death violent.
Release date: January 1, 2020
Bad Boys For Life
In this third installment of the franchise, cops Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) patrol together again on one last trip.
Release date: January 17, 2020
Underwater
When an earthquake leaves your underground laboratory devastado, 11 km. deep, a group of researchers must return to the surface if he wants to save his life.
Release date: January 31
