The best movies of 2019

Pedro Almodóvar's cinematic emotional striptease, ‘Pain and glory’, a transcript of the life, vocation and first experiences of that Antonio Banderas alter ego of the Manchego filmmaker, has moved national critics. Other types of emotions have also motivated the critics summoned by PHOTOGRAMS: the guilt and forgiveness of ‘What burns’, by Oliver Laxe; the fear of a man locked in ‘The infinite trench’, by J. Garaño, J. M. Goenaga and A. Arregi, or that intimate summer in the city filmed by Jonás Trueba which is ‘The Virgin of August’.
Voting best Spanish movie:
– Pain and glory, by Pedro Almodóvar. 177 votes – What burns, by Oliver Laxe. 100 votes – The infinite trench, by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi and José María Goenaga. 49 votes – The daughter of a thief, from Belén Funes. 44 votes – The virgin of August, by Jonás Trueba. 42 votes – The days to come, by Carlos Marqués-Marcet. 32 votes – Liberté, by Albert Serra. 31 votes – Advantages of traveling by train, from Aritz Moreno, and He who kills iron, from Paco Plaza. 25 votes -While the war lasts, by Alejandro Amenábar. 23 votes -Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles, by Salvador Simó, and La inocencia, by Lucía Alemany. 19 votes – The hole, by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. 16 votes – Longa noite, by Eloy Enciso. 13 votes – Goodbye, by Paco Cabezas, and El crack cero, by José Luis Garci. 11 votes – Klaus, by Sergio Pablos, and The Hidden City, by Víctor Moreno. 9 votes – 70 binladens, by Koldo Serra; Seventeen, by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo; Outdoors, by Benito Zambrano, and Madre, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. 6 votes – The incredible waning weekend, by Jon Mikel Caballero; Litus, from Dani of the Order; I leave it whenever I want, by Carlos Therón, and you are my film, by Carlo Padial. 5 votes – Letters to Paul Morrissey, by Armand Rovira, and Father there is only one, from Santiago Segura. 4 votes
‘PARASITES’: A CRAZY HOUSE
The vitriolic social satire of Bong Joon-ho 'Parasites' has imposed itself, in hard fight, with the other two masterpieces of the year: The Irish, of a Martin Scorsese closing (or not?) His gansterile opus, and that statement of love to the cinema by Quentin Tarantino which is Once upon a time in … Hollywood. Todd Phillips' box office and Joker anti-system approaches the podium of honor, as does the devastating Story of a marriage, by Noah Baumbach, and the beautiful and contemplative Portrait of a woman on fire, the work of Céline Sciamma.
– Parasites, from Bong Joon-ho. 126 votes – The Irish, by Martin Scorsese. 119 votes – Once upon a time in … Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino. 103 votes – Joker, by Todd Phillips. 40 votes – Story of a marriage, by Noah Baumbach. 36 votes – Portrait of a woman on fire, by Céline Sciamma. 32 votes – The Sisters brothers, by Jacques Audiard. 22 votes – Ad Astra, by James Gray. 19 votes – Long trip to the night, from Bi Gan. 15 votes – High Life, by Claire Denis. 14 votes – The hotel on the banks of the river, by Hong Sang-soo and The book of images, by Jean-Luc Godard. 13 votes – The wild pear tree, by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and La favorite, by Yorgos Lanthimos. 12 votes – The vice of power, by Adam McKay. 10 votes – Border, by Ali Abbasi. 9 votes – An Elephant Sitting Still, by Hu Bo and Us, by Jordan Peele. 8 votes – Jack's house, by Lars von Trier; Summer birds, by Ciro Guerra, and Ray and Liz, by Richard Billingham. 7 votes – Little Women, by Greta Gerwig, and Daggers in the Back, by Rian Johnson. 6 votes – The traitor, by Marco Bellocchio; Until forever, my son, by Wang Xiaoshuai, and La Portuguese, by Rita Azevedo Gomes. 5 votes – Some beasts, by Jorge Riquelme Serrano; Amazing Grace, by Alan Elliott, Sydney Pollack; Woody Allen's rainy day in New York; The truth, from Hirokazu Kore-eda; Maya, by Mia Hansen-Løve, and Midsommar, by Ari Aster. 4 votes
THE 51 CRITICISMS HAVE CHOSEN THEIR FIVE FILMS, NATIONAL AND FOREIGN, IN ORDER OF PREFERENCE (5 TO 1 POINTS). ON THE LISTS OF THIS PAGE ONLY APPEAR THOSE THAT HAVE OBTAINED, AT MINIMUM, 4 POINTS.
