The best movies of 2019

The adventure

The vitriolic social satire of Bong Joon-ho 'Parasites' has imposed itself, in hard fight, with the other two masterpieces of the year: The Irish, of a Martin Scorsese closing (or not?) His gansterile opus, and that statement of love to the cinema by Quentin Tarantino which is Once upon a time in … Hollywood. Todd Phillips' box office and Joker anti-system approaches the podium of honor, as does the devastating Story of a marriage, by Noah Baumbach, and the beautiful and contemplative Portrait of a woman on fire, the work of Céline Sciamma.

Votes best foreign film:

– Parasites, from Bong Joon-ho. 126 votes

– The Irish, by Martin Scorsese. 119 votes

– Once upon a time in … Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino. 103 votes

– Joker, by Todd Phillips. 40 votes

– Story of a marriage, by Noah Baumbach. 36 votes

– Portrait of a woman on fire, by Céline Sciamma. 32 votes

– The Sisters brothers, by Jacques Audiard. 22 votes

– Ad Astra, by James Gray. 19 votes

– Long trip to the night, from Bi Gan. 15 votes

– High Life, by Claire Denis. 14 votes

– The hotel on the banks of the river, by Hong Sang-soo and The book of images, by Jean-Luc Godard. 13 votes

– The wild pear tree, by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and La favorite, by Yorgos Lanthimos. 12 votes

– The vice of power, by Adam McKay. 10 votes

– Border, by Ali Abbasi. 9 votes

– An Elephant Sitting Still, by Hu Bo and Us, by Jordan Peele. 8 votes

– Jack's house, by Lars von Trier; Summer birds, by Ciro Guerra, and Ray and Liz, by Richard Billingham. 7 votes

– Little Women, by Greta Gerwig, and Daggers in the Back, by Rian Johnson. 6 votes

– The traitor, by Marco Bellocchio; Until forever, my son, by Wang Xiaoshuai, and La Portuguese, by Rita Azevedo Gomes. 5 votes

– Some beasts, by Jorge Riquelme Serrano; Amazing Grace, by Alan Elliott, Sydney Pollack; Woody Allen's rainy day in New York; The truth, from Hirokazu Kore-eda; Maya, by Mia Hansen-Løve, and Midsommar, by Ari Aster. 4 votes

THE 51 CRITICISMS HAVE CHOSEN THEIR FIVE FILMS, NATIONAL AND FOREIGN, IN ORDER OF PREFERENCE (5 TO 1 POINTS). ON THE LISTS OF THIS PAGE ONLY APPEAR THOSE THAT HAVE OBTAINED, AT MINIMUM, 4 POINTS.

