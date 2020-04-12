The best movie endings

The Cherbourg Umbrellas (Jacques Demy, 1964)
Before 'La La Land' there was 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg', and the end of Jacques Demy it is much more devastating. This French film from the 60s is a musical with all the law: each word that is said is sung, and among its melodies (composed by the wonderful Michel Legrand) we navigate the frustrated love story of two young men, Genèvieve (Catherine Deneuve) and Guy (Nino Castelnuovo). When he has to leave to perform military service, the lives of the lovebirds are separated forever. Well, until this last scene. Now he works at a gas station, where she enters as a customer without knowing who she is going to meet. A few words and the bomb falls: the girl waiting in the car is their daughter, conceived on the last night they spent together before the separation. Among them there is an unresolved longing that leaves us with a bitter taste. Tragic ending to a masterpiece.
Seven (David Fincher, 1995)
You don't want to know what's in the box, Brad Pitt. This David Fincher film shows us two police detectives, the young Pitt and the veteran Morgan Freeman, while they follow the trail of a serial killer who is bringing them many headaches. The criminal ends up revealing himself in the form of Kevin Spacey, with whom they will live one of the most intense final scenes in the history of cinema. And all for a box. Or, rather, because of what is inside it: the head of Gwyneth Paltrow, the girlfriend of the young detective who will end up losing his mind to this revelation and shooting the murderer in the head, thus becoming a criminal in himself. Nor is it that we can blame him.
Twilight of the Gods (Billy Wilder, 1950)
Living in an illusion, style Norma Desmond. This classic of Billy Wilder He gave us this mythical character, an old silent movie glory who refuses to accept that his time has ended in Hollywood. When a young writer enters her life, she sets out to carry out with him a project that will return her to the top of the industry. But what will end up in arrest for murder. Now, the way they get him turned over to the police couldn't be more epic: simulating a filming of Cecil B. DeMille, which makes her go down the stairs like a star until she utters the famous phrase of "Anytime, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready to roll".
Death in Venice (Luchino Visconti, 1971)
The music of Gustav Mahler it has remained forever etched in our brains thanks to the monumental finale of 'Death in Venice'. Italian film Luchino Visconti is a chronicle of the decline of the upper classes in Venice at the beginning of the 20th century, where a German composer (Dirk Bogarde) to live the last stage of your life. Almost like a divine sign, he meets a teenager he becomes obsessed with. Her youth, her beauty, her security. It could be an angel of death appearing at the corners to take it away at any time. And he will do it in a shocking last scene on the beach of the Venetian Lido: Bogarde watches the young man in the water, backlit, like an apparition, and his body begins to collapse. A drop of dye from her hair falls down her face and announces her death.
Planet of the Apes (Franklin J. Schaffner, 1968)
Without a doubt, one of the most shocking endings in film history, accompanied by the desperate cries of Charlton Heston. And, as we will see, he realizes that he has been wrong throughout the film. He is an astronaut who mistakenly lands on an unknown planet where the tables have been turned between apes and humans: the former dominate life and institutions, while the latter are animals without even the ability to speak. The protagonist flees from this place where he was trapped to discover, on the shore of a beach, that he was not on any unknown planet, but on the Earth of the future. And he understands it when he sees the Statue of Liberty half buried in the sand. What a twist of the script.
All that jazz (Bob Fosse, 1979)
The endings, if they are tragic, better with music. Bob Fosse narrates in this film an altered version of his life as a choreographer and filmmaker (played by Roy Scheider), taken to the extreme of her sexual addictions and antics. When his body reaches the limit and death is just around the corner, the director plunges us into a final ten-minute firecracker in the form of a Broadway musical, with the protagonist singing for the last time to the show business he loves so much. despite the regrets. "Goodbye life, goodbye happiness, hello solitude, I think I'm going to die", he sings, surrounded by lights and dancers and rhythm. What a great way to close a movie.
With skirts and crazy (Billy Wilder, 1959)
The love conquers all. That is the fun lesson that the end of this mythical comedy of Billy Wilder, in which two small-time musicians (Jack lemmon and Tony Curtis) They infiltrate a female gang dressed as women to escape from thugs who are chasing them. Love will arise between one of them and the singer of the group (Marilyn Monroe), and finally they will flee together in a boat piloted by a millionaire who is determined to marry the other, believing that she is a woman. "We can't get married", he says to him, until, tired of insisting, he takes off his wig and reveals that he is really a man. His answer has passed to the annals of the seventh art:"Nobody is perfect!"
Toy Story 3 (Lee Unkrich, 2010)
The 'Toy Story' saga as a whole is incredible, but none of its films made us cry as much as the third installment. First, with the scene in which Woody and his friends almost died charred and face him holding hands. And second, when they survive that dangerous situation, the end. And it is that the last scene of the film is, in reality, a farewell: Andy, who is already grown up and goes to college, leaves his toys in the hands of little Connie. That last look from the car at those toys that have accompanied him throughout his childhood is devastating. A cycle closure and a leap forward from one generation into adulthood.
Tie me up! (Pedro Almodóvar, 1989)
One of the most iconic endings of Spanish cinema. In this movie of Pedro Almodovar, a young man (Antonio Banderas) obsessed with an actress (Victoria April) with whom he once had relations, decides to kidnap her, causing the desperate search for his sister Lola (Loles Leon), who immediately notices its absence. These troubles will end in a car, without resentment and love, and with a legendary song: 'I will resist'. The protagonists listen, sing, hum and get excited with this song that appeals to keep going no matter what happens, resist many blows that life gives you. An emotional and perfect ending.
E.T. the alien (Steven Spielberg, 1982)
"I'll be right here". These are the last words that E.T., the most beloved alien from the 80s, dedicates to his friend Elliot. Their friendship unfolds in this popular classic of Steven spielberg, which shows us how this alien lands on Earth and spends the entire movie trying to phone and go home. Between bicycle chases and fun gags, comes the exciting ending, the farewell that broke the hearts of the children of the time. The famous finger lights up, pronounces the mythical words and climbs with its flowerpot on the ship that will finally take you home. Let the tears rain!
Carol (Todd Haynes, 2015)
How we like impossible loves that end well. The one who star Rooney mara and Cate Blanchett, based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, is full of obstacles. Falling in love with someone of the same sex was not something very well accepted in the North America of the 50s. After its many ups and downs, we return to the same scene with which the film began: both in a restaurant, looking intently into each other's eyes. Blanchett leaves, taking the story as finished, but Therese finally makes the decision to bet on what they have together and goes in search of her. The last thing we see is how they look at each other through the crowded place, knowing that their history is finally about to take off.
Origin (Christopher Nolan, 2010)
The one of theories that this spinning top has generated that we see in the last image of 'Origin' of Christopher Nolan. The film focuses on the skills of the protagonist (played by Leonardo Dicaprio) to plunge into the world of dreams, unpredictable spaces within people's minds where valuable secrets are hidden that he and his group need to find. This spinning top is what marks whether they are still in the dream or not: if it rolls without stopping it is because it is a dream, if it rolls until it ends up falling according to natural laws, it means that we are in reality. That's why the ending leaves us in doubt, because it cuts to black before we can see if it falls or not. There is a certain sway, but no one can assure you. A tremendously enigmatic ending.
Gone with the wind (Victor Fleming, 1939)
TO Clark Gable he doesn't care what he is going to do Vivien Leigh after 'The End' of 'Gone with the Wind'. In fact, frankly, he doesn't give a damn. A mythical phrase that we heard in the final scene of the movie Victor Fleming, an immovable classic in the history of cinema. To reach this moment of contempt, many things have happened: several weddings, a war, bankrupt families, promises of no more hunger and resurrection of a protagonist who has not given up for a single second, but to whom her whims They have ended up leaving her alone in a large mansion. His are the last desperate words at the end, repeating once again his mantra: "Tomorrow will be another day!"
Casablanca (Michael Curtiz, 1942)
"I have a feeling this is the beginning of a great friendship." With this mythical phrase ended one of the most remembered classics, 'Casablanca', starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. When the lovers have said goodbye and assume that theirs is an impossible love, the owner of Rick's café plunges into the fog in front of an uncertain future accompanied by Officer Louis. An end to frame.
Antichrist (Lars von Trier, 2009)
Probably one of the best movies in Lars von Trier, and, as is the custom with the Danish, full of provocations, violence, hidden messages and surprises. From the first scene (the protagonists, played by Willem dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg, they have sex in the shower while their daughter is thrown from a window and dies) until the last one, which we include in this list, this movie is completely shocking. In it, the couple tries to overcome this tragic loss, but the feeling of guilt and the marital problems that they already brought will end up eating them. The end ends in blood, but then there is an epilogue: Dafoe wakes up in the middle of the forest and sees dozens of faceless women come up to meet him among the trees. Draw your own conclusions.
Vertigo (from the dead) (Alfred HItchcock, 1958)
And all because of the nun. This classic of Alfred Hitchcock, considered by many to be the best film in the history of cinema, has an end to match. In it we meet a tormented detective (James Stewart) who falls in love with the woman he had to watch over, Madeleine (Kim Novak), and when it dies in strange circumstances, the obsession will take over. After finding another woman who is the living image of the deceased and trying to turn her into his fantasy, both end up on top of the bell tower where the first tragedy occurred. And the story repeats itself, but now for real: Madeleine, who faked her death the first time, now does fall scared by the presence of a nun in the shadows who probably mistaken for an angel of death. And with the sounds of the chimes, the film is over.
Desert Centaurs (John Ford, 1956)
For mythical ends, the one that the teacher left us John Ford in this classic of the western from the 50s. The mission is over for the protagonist: Ethan (John wayne) decided to rescue his niece from the clutches of the Comanches, although on the way he discovered that she did not feel so kidnapped. Even so, he returns her to his home, and we see how the whole family enters the house and the camera looks from inside to the outside. The door frame forms a kind of portal to a very remote place, to the solitude in which we see the hero, who does not dare to cross the threshold and meet his loved ones. No, he's still a lonely cowboy, so he turns and walks away, until the door closes and leaves us in the dark. A legendary ending.
Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979)
Possibly one of the most surprising endings in cinema, in a film that is also one of the greatest in its history. Of course, he runs it Andrei Tarkovsky, a must-have filmmaker who immersed us in a place known as The Zone where a meteorite crashed and is now only accessible safely with a special skills guide. In its abandoned and magical spaces we spend the whole story, accompanying its characters in search of answers, but the ending is reserved for the protagonist's daughter and the revelation of her psychic powers. To our surprise, the girl moves the glasses with her mind, in a static shot that ends the film and leaves us with the feeling of having seen something unique of its kind.
My life without me (Isabel Coixet, 2003)
"I loved dancing with you"They are the last words of this emotional film that always tears tears. Selas dedicates the protagonist, Ann (Sarah Polley), the man with whom she has shared magical moments in recent weeks (Mark Ruffalo), in one of the many audio tapes that he has prepared for all his loved ones. Ann is dying (in fact, when this last scene arrives, the terrible thing has already happened) and decides to make a list of the things that she never did and that now, before leaving, she wants to fulfill. You may not end up crossing out all the items on that list, but you have an incredible emotional journey that tastes like farewell. The ending encapsulates everything that is and what you have learned.
Cabiria's Nights (Federico Fellini, 1957)
How big is it Giulietta Masina. In this film by the Italian master Federico Fellini, the actress plays a prostitute named Cabiria who practices her profession in one of the poorest areas of Rome. Her life is small, but her dreams are big: she wants to love and be loved, she wants to live according to her ideals and never lose her illusion. And it is difficult. After a history of abuse, disagreements and disappointments, Cabiria arrives at this last walk at night, with an expression of defeat on his face that changes little by little as the people around him dance, sing and have fun. Her tears and her smiles in the last seconds of the film are pure gold.
Black Swan (Darren Aronofsky, 2010)
There are endings that explode by accumulation. Natalie Portman was carried to exhaustion (and even the Oscar for Best Actress) in this film by Darren Aronofsky, in which she plays a ballet dancer trying to nail her starring role in 'Swan Lake'. Perfection obsesses her so much that her head begins to create an alternative reality in which another dancer from the company (Mila Kunis) is competing to take away her position, but in the end we will see that her worst enemy was herself. After stabbing himself during the show, he takes the stage and, like the character he plays, plummets to his death. That itself was perfect.
Breakfast with Diamonds (Blake Edwards, 1961)
Although it completely changed the outcome of the novel Truman Capote on which it is based, it is undeniable that the end of 'Breakfast with diamonds' is full of magic. The enigmatic Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) has refused to accept all this time his feelings for his neighbor (George Peppard), which would mean a change in his life plans, but at the end of the story he will be carried away by passion in a curious setting: his nameless cat escapes in the rain and both desperately look for him in an alley. With the pussycat safe, both fuse in a wet kiss that puts a point to the iconic film of Blake Edwards.
Lost in translation (Sofia Coppola, 2003)
One of the great unsolved mysteries of film history: what whispers in your ear Bill Murray to Scarlett Johansson in the last scene of 'Lost in translation'? After meeting in the crowded solitude of Tokyo and living adventures together to forget their sorrows, the two protagonists say goodbye with a precious moment of intimacy, which not only makes up one of the great endings of cinema, but also one of the most enigmatic.
Ordet (The Word) (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1955)
We were not prepared for the surprise that the end of 'Ordet' has in store. This masterpiece of Carl Theodor Dreyer until the very end, he has his pulse between faith and skepticism. In the film, we meet Johannes, a theology student who identifies with Jesus Christ and trusts in the power of the sacred word even though everyone around him, including his own family, takes him for a fool. But it will be at the end, after a whole plot of family disagreements and personal conflicts, when the miracle is done: Inger, the wife of one of his brothers, rises from the dead in a scene that takes your breath away. A miracle.
Avengers: Infinity War (Russo Brothers, 2018)
Is it too early to consider the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War' as one of the most shocking in superhero cinema? Of course, it took courage on the part of the Russo brothers of turning much of the cast into dust. Deep down we all knew that it was something temporary (and we verified it in 'Avengers: Endgame'), but that does not mean that it was not equally shocking to see how, after the click of the evil Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet, characters as beloved as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Bucky Barnes, Doctor Strange, Starlord or the Scarlet Witch (in addition to 50% of the world population) vanished into thin air. A traumatic moment that was lived in silence in movie theaters and is one of the most surprising endings on the list.
A serious guy (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2009)
There are endings that lead us to despair. The Coen brothers They had no mercy with viewers in this film set in the 1960s, in which they tell how the life of a professor of physics gradually collapses (Michael Stuhlbarg), despite the fact that he is not only "a serious guy", but a good person in general. But misfortunes are not based on merit, however much we believe in karma. After his wife abandons him, loses his home, and the problems at work multiply, we come to a point in the final stretch where everything seems to go back to its place. But better not get too comfortable: they end up diagnosing him with a terminal illness and his son, who has also been suffering misfortunes, sees how a tornado dangerously approaches his institute. It is the last shot of the film. An authentic look at the precipice.
The Fight Club (David Fincher, 1999)
This beautiful shot puts an end to the famous film of David Fincher, adaptation of the novel by Chuck Palahniuk It has become a generational work for many. In the last scene we see the culmination of all the work that the protagonists have done, the Mayhem Project, which destroys all the skyscrapers of the city in an anti-system and anti-capitalist strategy. Sounds 'Where is my mind?' from The Pixies and Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter they hold hands looking at the chaos. "You have met me in a strange moment of my life"he says, and I don't have to swear.
The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980)
A photo surprises us at the end of this movie Stanley Kubrick, although many were left wondering what it really meant. Loosely based on the novel by Stephen King, shows us the confinement of a family in the Overlook Hotel, isolated by snow and stalked by evil forces that drive Jack Torrance to madness (Jack nicholson), who will try to kill his wife and son. As we will see, he does not achieve his goal and is lost in the middle of the maze of the hotel gardens, frozen to death. But then we come to the last image: a slow 'zoom in' towards a photo hanging on the wall, in which we see a group of celebratory people and Jack himself in the center. The photo dates from 1921. How is this possible? Is this how you represent that the hotel has absorbed your soul? Are we facing a reincarnation? Or a temporary paradox?
Usual suspects (Bryan Singer, 1995)
Who Keyser Soze? The big question of 'Usual Suspects' will not be answered until the end, and in a very curious way. The movie of Bryan Singer Account the investigations of five suspects by the fire of a boat, which caused a large number of deaths. But when we approach the denouement we realize that the whole story that we have heard from Kevin Spacey (survivor of the event and sole source of police information) is probably a lie. And it is that he is probably (because it has not been fully confirmed yet), the person in charge of all this mess. An absolutely confusing ending that forces viewers to review everything they thought they knew about the story.
Living is beautiful! (Frank Capra, 1946)
Yes, how beautiful it is to live, but it is not until the final scene that the protagonist played by James Stewart learn this valuable lesson. His suicide attempt took him on a magical journey: to see what the lives of his loved ones would be like if he were not with them. A Christmas story that does not expire, because it reminds us, as the character, that life is too valuable to give it up.
2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)
Unbeatable finale of this acclaimed film by Stanley Kubrick, which reached the pinnacle of interspatial science fiction a year before humans set foot on the moon. Based on the novel by Arthur C. Clarke, takes us from the beginning of prehistory (when monkeys evolve into hominids) to the mysteries that the universe hides through space travel, all altered by a monolith that seems to appear in key places for human evolution. The ending shows us the protagonist in a futuristic facility dying in bed and, somehow, passing the baton to a new type of human being, a new evolution, that flies in the form of a baby towards Earth. One of the most debated and analyzed endings in history.
House of tolerance (Bertrand Bonello, 2011)
What a way to flip a movie in the last seconds, and in the most eloquent and unexpected way possible. This movie from Bertrand Bonello It immerses us in the universe of a group of prostitutes from the end of the 19th century, who live and work together in the same brothel. Throughout the footage we will see them suffer in front of very little considered clients, but also lean against unwanted pregnancies or addictions. When we are completely submerged in this space, the end comes: a sort of 'flashforward' of more than a hundred years that shows us the street prostitution of the present. The question, although not asked, is clear: what differentiates the former from the latter and what have they gained and lost along the way?
Before sunset (Richard Linklater, 2004)
Although the entire trilogy of Richard Linklater It is one of the longest-running and most acclaimed stories in history (from the time two young people met in 1995 in 'Before Dawn' until they became a watering couple in 2013 in 'Before Dusk'), it is the second delivery, 'Before sunset', which gives us the most iconic ending. Céline (Julie Delpy) and Jesse (Ethan Hawke) They have reunited nine years after their night in Vienna and have reconnected. Now he has to go home, but he seems to be thinking about it. Nina Simone plays and Delpy dances in her apartment. They look at each other intensely. "I think vace to miss that plane", she says. "I know"he says. And we don't need more data to know that this time they are not going to separate, that this time they are going to try.
Dance in the dark (Lars von Trier, 2000)
In terms of shocking endings, Lars von Trier knows what is done. And the one that was marked in 'Dance in the dark' brushed against the most shocking cruelty. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, she tells how a Czech immigrant (played by the singer Björk) who works in the United States, enjoys Hollywood musicals and is hopelessly going blind, becomes involved in a crime and is sentenced to death. The last scene is, as we might expect, its execution: a horrible, devastating and explicit moment that is counted among the most implacable endings in cinema.
Beau travail (Claire Denis, 1999)
After a whole movie full of discipline, repression and precision of a group of soldiers and their training, this ending can only be read as a great liberation. To the rhythm of Corona's 'Rhythm of the night', Galoup (Denis Lavant) is carried away by music in a disco that we have seen several times before in history, but that is now completely empty for him. Perhaps it is because he is dead (we have seen him lying in bed a few seconds before with a gun to his chest) and this is a representation that now he is finally free of everything that dragged him? Claire Denis He does not make it clear to us, and it is not necessary: it is a final magnetic scene.
Bonnie and Clyde (Arthur Penn, 1967)
One of the first films that began to show the signs of the New Hollywood was this, which has one of the most surprising and unforgiving endings of cinema at the time. We all knew Bonnie's story (Faye Dunaway) and Clyde (Warren beatty), two young lovers who dedicated themselves to stealing and killing across the United States, and who would end up being shot to death by the authorities. And so, as is, is how it shows us Arthur Penn, in a tremendously violent ending where the protagonists say goodbye with a last smile before dying.
Schindler's List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)
Curiously, the grand finale of this great Steven Spielberg movie is not found in fiction, but in reality. The film tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved thousands the lives of thousands of Jews who would have ended up in the death camps during World War II. The last scene, however, no longer has actors or stages, but transports us to the royal cemetery where Schindler's grave is located. One by one, the people he saved decades ago put stones in recognition. An ending that makes your hair stand on end.
The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)
Can an ending sum up a character's journey in seconds? Of course, 'The Godfather' came very close with this magnificent final shot, in which Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) has been swallowed up at last, and not without resistance, in the criminal affairs of his family. Francis Ford Coppola adapted the novel from Mario Puzo about a gangster family led by Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) who face threats from other clans in New York City. Michael, one of his children, had stayed on the sidelines with his wife Kate (Diane Keaton), but finally the circumstances point to him as the heir to the business. The last scene shows us: Kate watches him from a distance as some men enter his office and kiss his hand, as we saw with his father at the beginning, with the reverence of whoever addresses the boss. One of them approaches the door and closes it, leaving us with the uncertainty on the woman's face and the fade to black that marked the end of one of the best movies of all time.
Life imprisonment (Frank Darabont, 1994)
One of the most beloved movies of the 90s should have an ending as happy and comforting as this one. The adaptation of Frank Darabont from the novel of Stephen King He continues to dazzle viewers with his deep humanity, which reminds us of how precious freedom is. In it, two prisoners, one novice (Tim robbins) and another veteran (Morgan Freeman), they establish a friendship between abuse, conflicts and prison monotony. An incredible story that leads us to the escape of the first and the fulfillment of the sentence of the second. The end is dedicated to their reunion: theirs was not a circumstantial friendship, but their bond is very deep. The last scene shows us their faces of joy when they see each other on a paradisiacal beach, where they will surely live great moments together.
Citizen Kane (Orson Welles, 1941)
One of the most iconic words in cinema is 'Rosebud'. We heard it in the opening seconds of 'Citizen Kane', the critically acclaimed debut feature by Orson Welles Considered one of the best movies in cinema history, and the best thing is that we won't really know what it means until the end. The film tells the story of communication magnate Charles Foster Kane (Welles), which we learn from the investigations carried out after his sudden death. That last word becomes an enigma to the world, and what does it mean? 'Rosebud' is the name of the sled we see him play with in a scene from his childhood, before he is separated from his family to take him to the big city. It is, then, a representation of his childhood, of that moment (surely the last) in which he was genuinely happy and innocent. We see the sled between all his possessions, and we see him go out into the flames before reaching the 'The End'.
Pain and glory (Pedro Almodóvar, 2019)
The last of Pedro Almodovar It can be counted among one of his best films, and also one of the most personal. Antonio Banderas He plays his alter ego, Salvador Mallo, a film director in the twilight of his life who remembers his past so he can continue to look to the future. The ending perfectly closes the reflection of the story in a surprising way: in the last of the scenes we see between a young Salvador and his mother (Penelope Cruz), someone yells "Cut!" and we see cameras, microphones and a whole human team surrounding them. Es un rodaje, un ejercicio de metacine en el que vemos al propio Almodóvar salir de entre las sombras y sacar a los espectadores de la ilusión antes incluso de que se enciendan las luces en la sala de cine.
Dos hombres y un destino (George Roy Hill, 1969)
Los fuera de ley Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) y Sundance Kid (Robert Redford) llegan a la encrucijada final de sus vidas como ladrones en un final muy parecido al de 'Grupo salvaje'. La reflexión es: bueno, estamos en una situación imposible de la que probablemente no salgamos vivos, pero lo importante es morir con dignidad, morir matando. Así, después de exhibir por última vez el sentido del humor que vemos durante toda la historia, así como la relación tan armónica que comparten, los dos vaqueros se aferran a sus armas y salen corriendo de su escondite listos para enfrentarse a sus enemigos. Una muerte segura, pero que no vemos porque el plano queda congelado. Una imagen icónica de los dos personajes, a los que, parece decirnos George Roy Hill, hay que recordar con la épica.
El club de los cinco (John Hughes, 1985)
"Don't you… forget about me". La canción de Simple Minds que marcó a una época gracias a este clásico adolescente de John Hughes, en el que cinco estudiantes de personalidades aparentemente diferentes tienen que pasar un sábado castigados en el instituto. Todo ese tiempo juntos les sirve no solo para limar asperezas entre ellos, sino también para darse cuenta de que detrás de estereotipos como el delincuente, la pija, el deportista, el empollón o la rara hay mucho más escondido. Que todos, en realidad, tienen un poco de cada cosa. Eso reivindica la voz en off en los segundos finales del filme, en los que vemos a Bender (Judd Nelson) caminar a través del campo de fútbol y levantar el brazo en muestra de rebelión. La imagen se congela y nos regala uno de los planos más icónicos de los 80.
El graduado (Mike Nichols, 1967)
Hay finales que no necesitan palabras, porque los silencios son más ensordecedores. Este clásico de Mike Nichols nos cuenta la historia de un joven posuniversitario (Dustin Hoffman) que empieza una relación sexual con una amiga de la familia, la señora Robinson (Anne Bancroft), que es mucho mayor que él. La cosa empezará a complicarse cuando conozca a su hija, Elaine (Katharine Ross), y se enamore de ella, un sentimiento que le llevará a irrumpir en su boda en la última escena de la película y pedirle que se fugue con él. Y lo hace. Pero lo interesante llega justo después. Salen corriendo del recinto de la boda y se suben al autobús. Se sientan detrás y se quedan mirando al horizonte. El silencio les come. ¿Han hecho una locura? ¿Se han equivocado? ¿Qué demonios van a hacer ahora? El alargado silencio entre ambos es atronador, y lo convierte en uno de los mejores y más agridulces finales del cine.
Psicosis (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)
Menudo monólogo interno para acabar una de las mejores películas de la historia del cine. Alfred Hitchcock nos contó la historia de Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), gerente de un motel junto a la carretera junto a su inválida madre. Pero pronto descubriremos, tras la icónica muerte en la ducha de Janet Leigh, que hace tiempo que la anciana está muerta y que su espíritu ha sido invadido por el propio Bates, que tiene una constante batalla interna con la presencia dominante de la matriarca. En la escena final, detenido en las dependencias policiales, el joven repasa la estrategia en su cabeza mientras su madre toma el control por completo: "Me quedaré quieta para que digan: ¡pero si no fue capaz de matar ni a una mosca!"
El tercer hombre (Carol Reed, 1949)
Qué final tan simple y devastador el de esta película británica de Carol Reed. Basada en la novela de Graham Greene, nos presenta a Holly Martins (Joseph Cottens), un norteamericano que llega a Viena para encontrarse con un amigo de la infancia, Harry (Orson Welles), que, para su sorpresa, acaba de morir en un accidente. Lo cierto, como veremos, es que estaba implicado en el mercado negro, buscado por la policía y, en realidad, no está muerto. Holly, a pesar de lo que quiere su enamorada Anna (Alida Valli), ayuda a la policía a atraparle y, ahora sí que sí, acabará muerto. La última escena de la película ocurre tras su (segundo) funeral. Holly espera a Anna para hablar con ella y arreglar las cosas. Pero Anna camina lentamente frente a él sin pararse, sin mirarle siquiera, con un desprecio absoluto. Y con ese prolongado y amargo plano termina la película.
La niebla (Frank Darabont, 2007)
Quizás esta película de Frank Darabont no convenciese a todo el mundo, pero podemos estar de acuerdo en que el final es uno de los más devastadores que se recuerdan. Basada en una novela de Stephen King, plantea una situación en la que una extraña niebla en la que habitan monstruos ha aterrorizado a la población, que permanece escondida para sobrevivir. Pero un grupo de estos refugiados, liderados por David (Thomas Jane), deciden lanzarse a la carretera y entrar en la niebla, pero el plan les sale mal: el coche se queda sin gasolina a medio camino y deciden acabar con sus vidas antes de que los monstruos lo hagan por ellos. El protagonista hace los honores, disparando a todos los pasajeros, incluido su hijo de ocho años. Pero las balas se han acabado y solo él queda con vida. Entonces descubrirá el terrible error que han cometido: todo este problema se originó por un experimento fallido del ejército, que acaba de recuperar control de la situación y recogiendo a todos los afectados. Es decir: que si se hubiesen quedado quietecitos en el lugar donde estaban escondidos, en cuestión de minutos les hubiesen rescatado. Sus gritos de desesperación cierran la película.
La red social (David Fincher, 2010)
La película que nos mostró qué hay detrás de Facebook. Directed by David Fincher y con un guion de Aaron Sorkin, nos muestra a un joven y exasperante Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) en pleno proceso de desarrollar una red social mientras estudiaba programación en Harvard. El resultado será una auténtica revolución para las comunicaciones vía internet, algo que le ganará tantos aliados como enemigos. Convertido en el billonario más joven de la historia y creador de un producto que cambió la vida del planeta tal y como la conocíamos, Zuckerberg acaba en la película de una manera tan sencilla como reveladora: frente a un ordenador, actualizando una y otra vez la página de Facebook de su exnovia (Rooney mara), a la que vimos rompiendo con él en la primera escena. Al final, las mayores frustraciones de la vida siguen intactas por muchos millones que se tengan en la cuenta corriente.
Los cuatrocientos golpes (François Truffaut, 1959)
Un 'travelling' para el recuerdo. The debut of François Truffaut, una de las películas fundacionales de la Nouvelle Vague, nos contó la historia de un niño de catorce años, Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), que se encuentra atrapado entre los problemas matrimoniales de sus padres, la necesidad económica y los conflictos en la escuela. Después de ver a su madre con otro hombre, entra en una espiral de mentiras y frustración del que solo podrá salir de una manera: viendo el mar por primera vez. Así lo organiza con la ayuda de un amigo, y ese es el clímax final de la película: Antoine corriendo por la playa seguido de la cámara de Truffaut. Al llegar a la orilla, se da la vuelta con una expresión confusa. Ahí no estaban las respuestas que andaba buscando. El niño mira a cámara y la imagen se congela, como si le hubiese atrapado. Un final legendario.
¡Olvídate de mí! (Michel Gondry, 2004)
En el final de esta película de Michel Gondry, parece que todo vuelve a empezar. Con un estilo visual único y gran cantidad de saltos temporales y episodios oníricos, el cineasta cuenta la historia de amor entre dos personas (Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet) que parecen destinadas a no entenderse. Para ahorrarse el dolor, acuden a una clínica futurista que puede borrar todos los recuerdos que tienen el uno del otro, pero él se arrepentirá e intentará detener este proceso en el que los buenos momentos que han pasado juntos desaparecen de su memoria. Cuando llegamos al final, ambos vuelven a encontrarse. Lo han olvidado, pero perciben que hubo algo entre ellos. Por eso ella se muestra reticente a volver a intentarlo a pesar de la química que comparten. Y él contesta un "Vale" que parece decir "No me importa". ¿El amor se abre camino?
Pozos de ambición (Paul Thomas Anderson, 2007)
Nada nos había preparado para el final de esta increíble película de Paul Thomas Anderson, un estallido de violencia que pone fin a la película con la adrenalina por los aires. Adaptación de la novela de Upton Sinclair, cuenta la historia de un emprendedor, Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), que encuentra un yacimiento de petróleo en la Texas de 1902, convirtiéndose en un adinerado magnate al que no le faltan enemigos. Uno de ellos es, curiosamente, el predicador del pueblo (Paul Dano), que intenta impedirle que se apodere de un segundo pozo de petróleo cerca de su iglesia. La tensión entre los dos personajes llega a su punto álgido en esta escena final, en la que Plainview estalla al conocer sus verdaderas intenciones (money, money, money) y le mata de una paliza. Una escena cruda, violenta e impactante.
El rey león (Rob Minkoff y Roger Allers, 1994)
El ciclo de la vida marcó el inicio y el final de esta mítica película de animación de la factoría Disney, que nos sumergió en un 'Hamlet' animal lleno de traiciones desgarradoras y viajes de autodescubrimiento. Of the Hakuna Matata a las noches del amor, la película nos lleva a un final que emula la primera escena, ahora con un nuevo rey en la sabana africana que toma por fin el relevo de su padre y vuelve a poner en funcionamiento el ciclo vital. ¡Y ese golpe final!
Retrato de una mujer en llamas (Céline Sciamma, 2019)
El prolongado plano final de 'Retrato de una mujer en llamas' está lleno de emoción. Céline Sciamma captura la reacción de Heloïse (Adèle Haenel) sentada en un palco exclusivo, sola, disfrutando de la música que viene del escenario (y que no vemos). Un momento de profunda soledad en la que deja escapar sus sentimientos ante la atenta mirada al otro lado de la sala de su examante, Marianne (Noémie Merchant), a la que no ve. Ambas compartieron un romance prohibido y hace tiempo que se separaron, pero todos los elementos que componen este final, desde este plano hasta el secreto escondido en su retrato, nos confirman que su conexión sigue intacta.
Rocky (John G. Avildsen, 1976)
"¡ADRIAAAAAAN!". Mítico final para una película igualmente mítica, en la que Sylvester Stallone creó al personaje de Rocky Balboa como actor y guionista. Aspirante a ser uno de los mejores boxeadores del país, Balboa consigue su gran oportunidad casi por casualidad y se enfrenta al campeón, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), después de muchas sesiones de entrenamiento en Filadelfia y el flirteo con su enamorada, Adrian (Talia Shire). El final, que coincide con el final del combate entre ambos boxeadores, es apoteósico: el protagonista gana durante unos segundos y luego acaba siendo anunciado como perdedor, pero el público está con él y sus gritos van dedicados a Adrian, que corre hasta el ring para abrazarle. Este será el principio de una saga que aún dura hasta nuestros días.
Thelma & Louise (Ridley Scott, 1991)
Libertad o muerte. No hay término medio para las protagonistas de esta película de Ridley Scott, dos amigas convertidas en fugitivas. Thelma (Geena Davis) y Louise (Susan Sarandon) estaban divirtiéndose en un bar de carretera cuando un hombre intenta violar a la primera y la segunda la salva pegándole un tiro. Asustadas por las consecuencias y hartas de sus vidas, escapan juntas en coche hasta que la policía las acaba acorralando frente a un acantilado. Pero ellas no quieren ir a la cárcel: solo quieren ser libres. Se cogen de las manos y conducen lo más rápido hacia el vacío. La imagen del coche volando por los aires y encaminándose a una muerte segura conforma uno de los grandes finales de la historia del cine.
Tiempos modernos (Charles Chaplin, 1936)
Es una de las películas más queridas de Charles Chaplin, y el final nos da pistas de por qué: ante todo, hay que sonreír a la vida. La película retrata la odisea por la supervivencia de un hombre en estos tiempos modernos, entre fábricas con cadenas fordianas hasta manifestaciones que acaban en prisión. En el camino conoce a una chica huérfana con la que se unirá en su dura tarea de seguir adelante en este mundo nuevo y loco que tienen en frente. El final es una cápsula de esperanza: cuando ella está a punto de rendirse, él la anima y ambos caminan, con sonrisa obligada, hacia el primer día del resto de sus vidas.
Toro salvaje (Martin Scorsese, 1980)
Película emblemática del Nuevo Hollywood, nos dejó un final con mucha nostalgia. Jake La Motta (Robert de Niro), un boxeador que, en su camino hacia el éxito, se encuentra con obstáculos como la fama, las presiones de la mafia, un matrimonio en decadencia y su propio carácter extremadamente violento. Tras toda una historia de altibajos, Martin Scorsese nos presenta a un La Motta tardío que se ha reinventado en monologuista. En el último plano de la película, se encuentra frente al espejo del camerino antes de salir al escenario y recita un monólogo que nos suena: son las mismas palabras que pronunció Marlon Brando en la película 'La ley del silencio' de 1954. Una referencia muy simbólica, y que sale de la boca de De Niro con una naturalidad pasmosa. Después unos cuantos puñetazos al aire y palabras de ánimo para sí mismo y fin. Un final para la historia.
Whiplash (Damien Chazelle, 2014)
Pocos finales hemos vivido en los últimos años tan adrenalínicos como este. Y eso que esta no es una película de acción ni un thriller ni una de aventuras. El nervio de Damien Chazelle en los últimos momentos de 'Whiplash' es tremendo. La película nos ha mostrado el vía crucis de un batería (Miles Teller) por alcanzar la perfección y vivir el jazz lo más intensamente posible, algo que se ha convertido en una necesidad bajo el liderazgo de su estricto profesor (J.K. Simmons). Tras testificar contra él anónimamente y conseguir que le despidan por abuso, ambos se encuentran y el profesor le invita a tocar con su banda, pero es una trampa: sabe que él fue quién testificó y le ha traído al escenario para humillarlo tocando una canción que no tenía ensayada. Pero el joven está dispuesto a demostrar que tiene lo que hay que tener, y se marca el solo de batería más increíble nunca visto en el cine.
Cinema paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)
Tú también lloraste con el final de 'Cinema paradiso', no lo niegues. Esta película de Giuseppe Tornatore cuenta la historia de un niño que crece en la sala de cine de su pueblo junto a un entrañable proyeccionista. Pero la vida sigue su curso, y ahora es un director de cine de mediana edad que hace tiempo que dejó atrás su hogar. Cuando vuelve, encuentra una película formada por todos los besos censurados de las películas que proyectaba junto a su amigo ahora fallecido. Amor al cine, amor a la vida.
Pickpocket (Robert Bresson, 1959)
Este clásico francés de Robert Bresson cuenta la historia Michel (Martin LaSalle), un carterista que aprende el oficio junto a los mejores más como un hobby que como una forma de ganarse un sustento. Tras lidiar con los problemas con las autoridades que su "profesión" le acarrea y estar fuera del país durante varios años, Michel vuelve a París y descubre que su amiga Jeanne (Marika Green) ha tenido un hijo, pero no se casó con el padre y ahora está sola. Para ayudarla vuelve a delinquir, y, ahora que por fin lo hace por una razón de peso, le pillan. La última escena nos muestra al protagonista encarcelado, y dándose cuenta por fin de sus sentimientos por Jeanne, que va a visitarle. Sus caricias a través de las rejas forman un momento tan hermoso como trágico.
Deseando amar (Wong Kar Wai, 2000)
"Antiguamente, si alguien tenía un secreto que no quería compartid, ¿sabes qué hacían? Subían una montaña, buscaban un árbol, hacían un agujero en él y susurraban el secreto dentro. Luego lo cubrían con barro y dejaban el secreto allí para siempre". Es lo que escuchamos en los momentos finales de 'Deseando amar', la obra maestra de Wong Kar Wai, y luego lo veremos: Chow (Tony Leung), que ha compartido con Li-Zhen (Maggie Cheung) la amargura de que sus respectivas parejas les engañasen y ha acabado enamorándose de ella, visita un templo abandonado y susurra el secreto de su amor dentro. La pareja no acaba junta, pero el anhelo (quizás el sentimiento más importante de la película) queda latente en este sugerente final.
La boda de mi mejor amigo (P.J. Hogan, 1997)
Uno de los grandes finales que nos ha regalado el género de la comedia romántica, y también uno de los más diferentes. Sí, la historia acabará en una boda, pero no en la de la protagonista. El personaje de Julia Roberts ha intentado por todos los medios arruinar el compromiso entre su mejor amigo (Dermot Mulroney), del que está enamorada, y su novia (Cameron Díaz), pero el verdadero amor ha prevalecido sobre sus argucias. En la última escena, ya de celebración, Roberts está sola y triste, y de pronto suena el teléfono. Es su mejor amigo (Rupert Everett), que le revela que está al otro lado de la sala de la forma más genial posible. "Piensas, ¡qué demonios! La vida sigue. Quizás no habrá matrimonio. Quizás no habrá sexo. Pero por Dios, seguro que habrá baile". Suena por segunda vez 'I say a little prayer' y el mundo es un poco más feliz.
La invasión de los ultracuerpos (Philip Kaufman, 1978)
Un chocante final convertido en meme para las nuevas generaciones. Esta nueva versión de los ladrones de cuerpos, firmada por Philip Kaufman, nos cuenta cómo unos microorganismo alienígenas se han instalado en La Tierra e invaden a la gente convirtiéndoles en personas completamente distintas. Llegados al final, cuando creemos que el protagonista (Donald Sutherland) se ha librado de ser uno de ellos, le vemos cruzarse con una compañera (Veronica Cartwright) y apuntarla con un terrorífico grito para revelar que ella sigue siendo humana. Y que, en consecuencia, él ya no lo es. Todo un giro de guion que Kaufman reservó hasta el último segundo.
La naranja mecánica (Stanley Kubrick, 1971)
En una película llena de escenas chocantes y crítica social, el final no podría quedarse corto. ¿Las personas pueden cambiar su verdadera naturaleza? En esta película de Stanley Kubrick, ambientada en un futuro no determinado, Alex (Malcolm McDowell) lidera un grupo de aficionados a la ultraviolencia, sus drugos, con los que siembra el caos por la ciudad, desde palizas a personas sintecho hasta violaciones múltiples a mujeres. Hacia el final, es sometido a un tratamiento de rehabilitación y recibe una soberana paliza, algo que parece haberle redireccionado en el buen camino y algo que un gobierno altamente cínico quiere utilizar en su beneficio. Así lo muestra la entrada de cámaras de televisión en la habitación de hospital donde se recupera, ¿una suerte de crítica a la hipocresía de los políticos? Como suele ocurrir con Kubrick, las reflexiones pueden ser varias y cada uno tiene que hacer las suyas, pero si algo nos queda claro es que Alex no dejará de ser el monstruo que era.
Cuenta conmigo (Rob Reiner, 1986)
Adaptación de una de las mejores novelas de Stephen King, esta película ochentera de Rob reiner nos dejó las emociones a flor de piel hasta la última escena. En ella, un escritor pone en palabras uno de los episodios que mejor recuerda de su infancia: la primera vez que vio un cadáver. Sus amigos y él fueron en su busca cuando se enteraron de dónde estaba y en ese viaje conocemos un poco más sobre sus ambiciones, sus sueños y deseos de escapar del pequeño pueblo en el que viven. Es precioso cómo recuerda aquellos tiempos, cómo lo pone en palabras y, finalmente, cómo aprende de todo ello. "Nunca más volví a tener amigos como los que tuve a los doce años. Cielos, ¿acaso alguien sí?"
Eyes Wide Shut (Stanley Kubrick, 1999)
"¿Qué podemos hacer?", le pregunta Tom Cruise a Nicole Kidman en el final de 'Eyes Wide Shut', un demoledor retrato de un matrimonio en decadencia que no encuentra la solución a sus problemas. En la escena final, después de algunas noches de lo más surrealistas, deciden despertar de esos "sueños" que han experimentado e intentarlo de nuevo. Y, de hecho, ella tiene una idea de cómo hacerlo. "Hay algo muy importante que debemos hacer lo antes posible", le dice a su marido. ¿El qué? "Follar". Punto y final.
Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)
Una de las mejores películas de nuestro siglo, y posiblemente también una de las más confusas. Esta obra maestra de David Lynch reflexiona sobre los sueños que se truncan en Hollywood de aquellos artistas que llegan para triunfar. La historia empezará con los éxitos de una recién llegada (Naomi Watts) y la relación que desarrolla con una desconocida que necesitaba ayuda (Laura Harring), pero, a mitad de película, descubrimos la verdad: toda esta felicidad era solo un sueño, y la realidad es mucho más dura. El club Silencio marca un antes y un después, y el final nos muestra cómo aquella actriz que estaba llamada a grandes cosas se queda en nada. Sola y desgraciada, acaba acechada por sus demonios (y los misterios marca Lynch que no sabemos qué significan exactamente) mientras recuerda, en los últimos segundos, la mejor vida que había soñado.
Boogie Nights (Paul Thomas Anderson, 1997)
El final de 'Boogie Nights' tenía una gran sorpresa guardada para el final. Una muy grande. The movie of Paul Thomas Anderson nos sumerge en los comienzos del cine movieo en Estados Unidos, a finales de los años 70, junto a un joven (Mark Wahlberg) que promete dar alegrías en la gran pantalla. No tardará en convertirse en todo un fenómeno gracias a sus atributos, entre los que se cuenta un miembro de grandes dimensiones que se nos oculta durante todo el filme para mantener el misterio. Pero la última escena tira todo eso por la borda y nos muestra al protagonista frente a un espejo practicando un discurso y dándose ánimos (como Robert de Niro en 'Toro Salvaje'), hasta que se levanta de la silla y se saca el pene. "Soy una estrella", repite incesantemente, y no le vamos a contradecir.
