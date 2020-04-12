The best movie endings

Citizen Kane (Orson Welles, 1941)

One of the most iconic words in cinema is 'Rosebud'. We heard it in the opening seconds of 'Citizen Kane', the critically acclaimed debut feature by Orson Welles Considered one of the best movies in cinema history, and the best thing is that we won't really know what it means until the end. The film tells the story of communication magnate Charles Foster Kane (Welles), which we learn from the investigations carried out after his sudden death. That last word becomes an enigma to the world, and what does it mean? 'Rosebud' is the name of the sled we see him play with in a scene from his childhood, before he is separated from his family to take him to the big city. It is, then, a representation of his childhood, of that moment (surely the last) in which he was genuinely happy and innocent. We see the sled between all his possessions, and we see him go out into the flames before reaching the 'The End'.