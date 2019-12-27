The best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in 2019 revolve around a fixed point, always kissing

Share it:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello I have been officially a couple since July 2019, but within a few months they already had a lot of talk about them. A duet together that was one of the most sung, danced songs and that gave them a Grammy nomination, many kisses, super hot performances, many kisses, love messages and … still many kisses! There is no lack of passion among the Shamila and public outings confirm that the two cannot do without PDAs in gogo, whether it is outside a restaurant or on the sidelines during a basketball game. Waiting to know if 2020 will give us a new musical collaboration, let's go over the best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in 2019.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the best moments of love … only in 2019

The weekend of July 4th when it all started

Rumors of a possible relationship between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello started on the weekend after July 4th. And seeing the video of Señorita, we do not struggle to understand why certain rumors have spread. The two had been seen walking in West Hollywood hand in hand, before hiding behind a tree and exchanging a kiss. But it didn't end there. A few days later, Camila had attended Shawn Mendes' concerts in Los Angeles. If this wasn't enough, the confirmation that they are actually together, comes a few days later …

Kisses in Miami

The two spend their first vacation together in Miami and are photographed in the pool in attitudes that leave no room for imagination.

Family presentations

Miami is the hometown of Camila Cabello and the stage of Shawn's tour in the city of Florida has become the best opportunity to present it with the family. Where if not really at his concert? The whole Cabello family seems to have appreciated the performance of Shawn Mendes and there are several videos that see Camila romping on the notes of her boyfriend's songs.

It's love!

On August 8, on the occasion of Shawn Mendes' 21st birthday, Camila Cabello publishes a photo on her IG profile in which she publicly declares her love. The dedication leaves no doubt: “Happy birthday to this magical human. I love you!". In the following days, the couple is spotted for New York to celebrate the event with friends and family.

Kisses in Montreal

Camila Cabello followed Shawn Mendes on almost every stop on her tour which ended in Canada. Even in Montreal, the two were spotted holding hands, between a coffee and many kisses.

Kisses in New York too

A few weeks later, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they are seen walking together on the streets of New York. The walk ends between the tables of a bar, also in this case between a coffee and many kisses.

MTV VMA somewhat hot!

The two appear on stage together with the MTV VMA, making a somewhat hot performance by Señorita. But all fans who expected a passionate one final kisslike those who used to trade in their public outings, they were disappointed. The song ended with the two approaching their faces, getting closer and closer to make a harmless nose-nose. But off the stage they didn't spare …

Kisses to the MTV VMA

If the performance on stage did not bring the public kiss that everyone expected, Shamila showed how much they were in love, while sitting in the audience. Thinking not to be framed, they let themselves go to sweet PDAs and of course also a few kisses.

Kisses in Toronto

If they don't let themselves go on stage, in the public places of the various cities they seem to be very comfortable. Toronto is no exception and even here they are pinched as they stroll to exchange keep effusions.

Kisses (and kisses) on webcam

After all these PDAs in public, fans have noticed that Shamila have a strange way of kissing. The two decided to respond to these rumors by publishing a tutorial (?) On how to kiss. The result is much stranger than ironic … but really much stranger.

Love playlist

Do you and your better half have a love song? Just one? Know that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have an entire playlist. He was the same singer as Mercy to reveal it by responding to a Q&A session with fans while he was in Australia. He then added:

“We have a playlist. I would like to tell you, I would really like to tell you, but I feel that it is something that we should keep between us, if it is ok ".

I mean, Shawn didn't reveal anything, but we think that Señorita it is part of it by right.

Kisses at the game

If a LA Lakers game could be boring, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes think a little about turning them on. In November, the couple sitting in the front row at the Staples Center did not spare themselves from showing their love publicly between kisses, hugs and caresses (again!).

Him, her and Taylor Swift

You already heard Shawn Mendes' remix of LoverTaylor Swift's song? If you listen to the words, it is not difficult to understand who it could be dedicated to. The handsome Shawn Mendes talks about growing alongside his love, after having conquered it after years of trying. Sounds familiar to you?

More and more kisses

Between best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello of 2019 there are many, very many kisses. You hadn't realized it yet, did you? Well, then to reiterate it we tell you that among the best moments of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello there are many kisses and kisses. Scroll through the photos in the post to confirm it. Here they were out of a restaurant in LA in November and the scene seems to have come straight out of Fifty Shades of Gray.

A Grammy for two

The chemistry between the two could be one of the secret weapons that led to the worldwide success of Señorita. Success that also brought a Grammy nomination. Camila Cabello celebrated the news with a very romantic post: “Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person @shawnmendes EEEEEEEEEEEPPPPPP! Congratulations to all our friends who have been named. Thank you".

An AMA for two

In late November, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are honored at the American Music Awards. The two then post a photo of the award ceremony on IG and i love messages between the two they are not long in coming. Shawn writes: "Thank you all, thank you very much! Thanks Camila, I admire you very much, you incredible human being, thanks for being who you are! ”.

Camila's post releases love in every word: “I love you Shawn Mendes, thanks for being there for me yesterday and every other day, you have the most loving and beautiful heart I know! Thanks to all our fans for voting, we love you and we appreciate you very much and we are so grateful for you! ".

The songs of Camila Cabello for Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's new album was released on December 6th Romance and the fans didn't wait to find out which songs were about Shawn Mendes. One is definitely Used to this. The singer wrote this track after giving her first kiss to Shawn Mendes in San Francisco, reflecting on how strange it would have been to kiss her best friend but who would get used to it. The other two tracks that could talk about the relationship of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are Liar is First man, but there is no confirmation of these.