The best moments of Iturralde in the party of legends

Iturralde González one more weekend has been one of the great protagonists of the day, however this time not because of what he has said in the Carousel study but because of his arbitration in charity match for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis and the A-Ball wheelchair soccer association which was played this afternoon at the Wanda Metropolitano, in which players such as Del Piero, Dani Alves or Roberto Carlos made an appearance.

Eduardo Iturralde González has given a real show at this charity meeting for the E.L.A, his great moments. In one of the goals of the world team, Dani Alves who scored, received the message from Iturralde González: "You don't believe it or you, with how bad you are"something similar to what he said to the legendary Liverpool player, Luis Garcia:" Joe, I was looking forward to you stumbling. "

However, the best moment was with the legend of Vechhia Signora, Alessandro Del Piero with whom a beer was played: "Del Piero I play a beer that does not go between the three sticks"in a clash in which Roberto Carlos himself called the final.