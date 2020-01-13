Sports

The best 'memes' of the final of the Spanish Super Cup

January 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid in the penalty shootout in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. A stick from Saul and a failed penalty from Thomas Partey gave the victory to the whites, that did not miss the maximum penalties.

After a decaffeinated first and second part, one of the key moments of the match was the lack of Fede Valverde over Álvaro Morata when the forward was going to stay only before Courtois. In addition, Zidane made full: He has won nine finals of the nine played with Real Madrid. Social networks did not take long to parody the situations experienced in the party to create 'memes'.

