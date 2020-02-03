Entertainment

The best memes of Shakira's tongue in the Super Bowl

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, its audiences are astronomical, brands pay fortunes for seconds of glory as an announcement and their performances generate maximum expectation. This year we have witnessed the spectacular show hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira that we analyze in detail. Latin rhythms were the protagonists and also Shakira's tongue moment that has already become one of the Super Bowl moments that has given rise to a lot of memes. Thousands of people were waiting for any minimal gesture, mistake or fun point to fill the networks of horny assemblies. They compared the Colombian with a goat, Patricio, the friend of SpongeBob, among other gracietas that we have compiled to make your day.

As always, viewers of the bewildering moment began to speculate on that gesture of Shakira sticking out her tongue and making noise in the Super Bowl. The explanation that circulates on the internet is that he wanted to pay tribute to the Barranquilla carnival, his homeland, and the Son de Negro troupe in which this type of gesture is made as a mockery of the slaves to the colonizers.

The best memes of the moment Shakira's tongue in the Super Bowl

Shakira has not explained the reason for this tongue moment in the middle of his Super Bowl performance, but thanks to this gesture we are having a great time with all the memes that already circulate in the networks. If you feel like having a good time, we show you the best.

