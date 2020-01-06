The best memes about Danna Paola's fight at La Academia

Share it:

The scandal between Danna Paola and the former student of La Academia, Gibrán continues to talk, because the confrontation between the two is still a trend in social networks, as Internet users decided to make several memes about that chapter that left everyone with their mouths open .

Some of the memes range from their beginnings in soap operas such as María Belén, to their latest project, where she plays Lucrecia in the Spanish series, Elité where many say she decided to become the character when she ranted against the young man.

As if that were not enough, the comments of Internet users still followed a gtu between Danna and Gibrán fans, because for many the actress was also very rude to the boy who could not defend himself as such.

"Net, do you think #DannaPaola was" bitch "and put the guy in his place? Since when to be despotic, rude and clearly arrogant is to be" bastard "?" they gave me life hahaha TiemblaLolitaCortés #dannapaola ", were some of the comments.

It is worth mentioning that Danna Paola achieved worldwide fame thanks to the Elite series which is about to launch her third season and is that she has been very successful since her first chapter, that is why Tv Azteca decided to look for her to become the Judge of the musical reality.