The best meme of 'You' (Netflix) that you will see is this

How many times have you stayed awake watching memes in Twitter/ Instagram until many in the morning? We could not live without them, the truth, and these images are accompanied (or not) by an ingenious text make us immensely happy. The creativity of social network users seems endless. We already checked with the spiral of memes that emerged after one of the many falls of WhatsApp and Instagram several weeks ago or those of our beloved Baby Yoda.

As it turns out, this morning we were watching Twitter as usual and suddenly we found one of these images that made us laugh. It has made our day, really. This time, this creative user of the blue bird social network has been inspired by the very successful Netflix series, 'You'. The end of his second season, in addition to leaving all fans with an important bad body, has also given for many memes (and we are delighted, so we are waiting for the wait until they release the third part). But this one that we are going to show you is our favorite, and apparently, also that of the protagonist.

This is our favorite 'You' meme

In some recent statements he made for the American media InStyle, he confessed that he had liked this most precisely. "I think the one who made me laugh out loud was the one that appeared with long nails and hoop earrings". And we couldn't agree more, it's great!

Simple, yes, but no less fun. Thanks so much, Twitter.