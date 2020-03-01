The best karaoke scenes of the cinema

Be it a comedy, a drama or an action thriller, we will never get tired of seeing how the protagonist of a movie gets on a karaoke stage and live your catharsis moment. That musical insert can mean many things: it can mean a connection between two characters, a gesture of vindication of the same, a first step to open to a new world outside the comfort zone, a demonstration of talent or simply a moment of sheer embarrassment as a result of having drunk too many drinks at the bar counter. How much it takes to pick up a microphone and start singing!

Great musical moments aside like the drunkenness of the protagonists of '27 dresses' or the lament in the form of 'Being alive' Adam Driver In the recent 'Story of a marriage', we focus on those scenes that are strictly part of a moment set in a karaoke room, something that includes from traditional Japanese private rooms to domestic karaokes, going through the most common and crowded public bars. In reality, the place doesn't matter: the important thing is to enjoy good music, the show or, in the absence of both, the delusional ridiculous.