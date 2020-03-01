The best karaoke scenes of the cinema

Be it a comedy, a drama or an action thriller, we will never get tired of seeing how the protagonist of a movie gets on a karaoke stage and live your catharsis moment. That musical insert can mean many things: it can mean a connection between two characters, a gesture of vindication of the same, a first step to open to a new world outside the comfort zone, a demonstration of talent or simply a moment of sheer embarrassment as a result of having drunk too many drinks at the bar counter. How much it takes to pick up a microphone and start singing!
Great musical moments aside like the drunkenness of the protagonists of '27 dresses' or the lament in the form of 'Being alive' Adam Driver In the recent 'Story of a marriage', we focus on those scenes that are strictly part of a moment set in a karaoke room, something that includes from traditional Japanese private rooms to domestic karaokes, going through the most common and crowded public bars. In reality, the place doesn't matter: the important thing is to enjoy good music, the show or, in the absence of both, the delusional ridiculous.
one
Lost in Translation (2003)
Possibly one of the most mythical karaoke scenes in film history. Sofia Coppola put to Scarlett Johansson Y Bill murray in front of a microphone in a private karaoke in Tokyo and the result is first sensual and then heartbreaking. 'More than this' ("More than this"), sings the protagonist, who shares with that woman who has just met the feeling that the world has disappointed them. And yet, in those unfinished songs and hypnotic glances, there is still room for hope.
two
My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)
The master plan of Julia Roberts to recover the love of his life he also went through a karaoke. In this classic romantic comedy of the nineties, the protagonist tries to sabotage the wedding between her best friend (Dermot Mulroney) and his fiancee (Cameron Diaz), to which it sets a trap: knowing that it is somewhat shy, throws it in front of an alcoholic crowd to sing 'I just don't know what to do with myself'. At first it is ridiculous with his skills as a singer (which are terrible), but he ends up putting a lot of grip and winning over the audience. Cameron 1, Julia 0.
3
A madman at home (1996)
One of the biggest (and craziest) karaoke scenes in movie history. And I couldn't be starring someone other than Jim Carrey. In this comedy directed by Ben Stiller, we see him surrender 100% with his interpretation of the song 'Somebody to love', which is precisely what he is looking for: someone to love. And that is Steven (Matthew Broderick), who still wonders how this cable boy has entered his life and especially how he can get it out.
4
500 days together (2009)
If there is something that can not be missing under any circumstances in a karaoke is alcohol. It is the ingredient that makes us lose our shame, deshinibirir to make a fool of ourselves on stage. And that is exactly what happens to Joseph Gordon-Lewitt in this scene of the romantic comedy of Marc Webb, in which he will become obsessed with falling in love with the girl of his dreams. Of course, with this tuning, I was already going astray.
5
Ted (2012)
Not only humans can stick it in a karaoke. This movie of Seth MacFarlane (creator of 'Family Guy') shows us that his hairy protagonist, a teddy bear named Ted, can perfectly sing a song like 'I only want to be with you' by the band Hootie & The Blowfish. Now, if we have already seen a little of the character that accompanies Mark Wahlberg, we will know that he has no hair on his tongue and drops some pearls between verse and verse plunged into a worrying state of intoxication for such a small being.
6
Postscript: I love you (2007)
What is better than a karaoke performance? Two karaoke performances! This is the case in this movie of Richard LaGravenese, which gives us an epic duel in a crowded bar. There, the chulito Gerry (Gerard Butler) a great interpretation of 'Mustang Sally' is marked, marking muscle and making the audience follow him with clapping and screaming. But beware, that his wife, Holly (Hilary Swank), from which no one even expected him to dare to go on stage, leaves them speechless: he raises his shirt and all sexy wins this karaoke battle. Later in the movie he will sing again, this time a ballad.
7
Only God forgives (2013)
In one of Nicolas Winding Refn's most enigmatic films, set in a stylized Bangkok, we witness this characteristic moment for the character played by Vithaya Pansringarm. This man can cut human limbs with just a movement of his sword, but what he really likes is to come to this karaoke place from time to time and sing ballads as precious as this scene. For reasons that would lead us to spoilers, this is a shocking and important scene for the movie starring Ryan Gosling.
8
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
It is brief, but intense. To Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) He likes to drink, smoke and say bad words, but above all those things he likes the song 'I can't live'. The singing thing … and such. The character, born from the novel of Helen Fielding, he tries to create his own fairy tale, but the only thing that comes out is this completely drunk performance in the middle of the company party with his very attractive boss (Hugh grant) looking at her in the distance with a mixture of curiosity and disgust.
9
I still know what you did last summer (1998)
Sequel to the hit 'I know what you did last summer', this horror movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt Y Freddie Prinze Jr It also contains a good karaoke scene to lift your spirits when a horrible crime you committed in summer chases you wherever you go. And what better way to do it than with 'I will survive', a great song that makes you dance even if you don't want to. Although eye at the end: on the monitor where the lyrics of the song appear, suddenly, we see the title of the movie and the warning for the protagonists. Surprise!
10
Super nerds (2019)
Who could have gone as a teenager to the same parties as the protagonists of 'Super nerds', the debut of Olivia Wilde as director In this, a room is enabled as an amazing karaoke, where the lyrics are projected on a whole wall and people are delivered. In those enters the shy Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and encourage her to launch with the mic. And, well, he has an incredible voice! A precious moment that symbolizes how the adolescent is opening herself to a world she had always ignored for focusing on her studies.
eleven
BONUS: 'Better Call Saul'
This list is about cinema, but, for those who have been wanting more, we recover this scene from Final episode of the fourth season of 'Better Call Saul', where the protagonists desgallitan to sing the 'The Winner Takes It All' of ABBA. An end to the height!
12
EXTRA BONUS: When Harry met Sally (1988)
We know you want to see it again, even if it does not fall into the category of karaoke. And we can not resist including this moment of the film of Rob reiner written by Nora Ephron. The protagonists (Meg Ryan Y Billy Crystal) They are not in a night bar, nor are they drunk they are actually in an electronics store looking for a gift, and suddenly a microphone and a speaker become the excuse to set up their own karaoke. One that, as we will see, ends abruptly when Harry's ex appears at the store with her new boyfriend. For this he would have needed a good drink.
Add Comment