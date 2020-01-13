The best hostess! Andrea Legarreta invites her colleagues from “TODAY” to an inn in her home

The best hostess! Andrea Legarreta organized a fun inn in her house and did not stop inviting her classmates from “TODAY”.

The person in charge of capturing the fun moments of the celebration was Galilea Montijo, who captured the images on her Instagram account.

Virtually the entire cast of “TODAY” attended the meeting, including producer Magda Rodríguez and her daughter Andrea Escalona.

Also in attendance were Andrea Rodríguez, sister of Magda, Marisol González, Chano Jurado, Jorge Van Rankin, Yanet García, Mauricio Mancera and Paul Stanley.

Andrea Legarreta was accompanied by her husband Erik Rubín and her daughters, as can be seen in the images:

