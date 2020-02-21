The best horror video games of 2020 in a video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are a lover of horror video games, there could be no better time for you, as this 2020 will be a year of creeps. And we are not only referring to the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will finally take us to the next-gen, but to the many video games arriving this year, ready to terrify us like never before.

In short, between great returns of old glories, licensed products and totally new games, you are really spoiled for choice. After the excellent results of the Remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is ready to make us relive the crazy atmospheres of the third chapter of the saga, with a Resident Evil 3 Remake which is already an announced success (here is our preview of Resident Evil 3 Remake).

And what about then The Last of Us Part 2? One of PS4 exclusive most appreciated, which is ready to close with a bang (and with the thrill, we would add) the cycle of the console Sony and to make us jump from the chair with the tension and hideous creatures that will put us against. Take a look at our preview of The Last of Us Part 2 to get an idea.

But this year they are also coming The Dark Pictures Anthology, the return of System Shock, Dying Light 2, Chernobilite, and in some ways even Little Nightmares 2, all games that aim to give us a scary 2020, in every sense. Would you like to know more? No fear! We talk about it together in our new video.