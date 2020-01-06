The best free mobile games of Dragon Ball and DBZ for iPhone and Android

Share it:

There are still a few days to go to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on the gaming market: to deceive the wait Everyeye leads you to the discovery of a particular selection of titles dedicated to Dragon Ball.

Over the years, the work born from the pencil of Akira Toriyama has inspired a large number of developers, some of whom have chosen to bring the successful manga series to mobile platforms. From Dragon Ball Dokkan Battle to Dragon Ball Legends, passing through Dragon Ball Awakening is Dragon Ball Strogest Warrior, we made a video entirely dedicated to best mobile games themed Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z available on iPhone is Android. The selection has included only titles that have chosen the free-to-play approach and which therefore result accessible for free. To start discovering this interesting videogame undergrowth, you just have to immerse yourself in the movie that you find directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

In closing, remember that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently in development at the CyberConnect2 studios. The action RPG will be available starting January 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC: regarding the latter version, we report that the system requirements of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot have recently been disclosed.