the best final lines of the main characters of the series

Over its 10 years, Friends has grown into one of the most influential and popular sitcoms ever. The final season came in 2004, with an incredibly emotional conclusion that saw the main group of characters move on to the next chapter in their lives.

Taking a step back in time, it is interesting to find out what was the last sentence uttered by some of the main characters. Here are the most memorable punches:

Chandler: “Sure. Where?”: there is no doubt that Chandler was one of the funniest characters on Friends. During the 10 seasons of the series, he made so many lines that he made people laugh out loud. So it was no surprise that her last line on the show was also dripping with sarcasm. After Rachel asks if they want to have coffee, he hilariously asks where they should go, even if they’ve been going to the same bar for at least 10 years. Not only was it Chandler’s last line, but it was the last thing anyone else on the show said. And it was nice that the finale ended with a sarcastic joke after such an emotionally heavy episode. Rachel: “Okay, should we have a coffee?”: as all fans know, coffee has always been a big part of the show. Not because the characters were addicted to caffeine, but because they spent a lot of their time at Central Perk cafe. Both Rachel and Joey worked there for a while, and Phoebe sang there regularly. In short, it was their favorite meeting point. So it was fitting that their last activity as a group was to go for a coffee. Chandler’s punchline was just a consequence of this question. Monica: “We have some time.”: after clearing the apartment and shedding a good number of tears, Monica claimed she had some more time before leaving. The line itself wasn’t particularly interesting, nor did it really sum up Monica as a character, but at least it set the show’s end. It also gave the characters a reason to stop crying, as they had more time to be together. Joey: “Yes. I think so.”: Joey was never an eloquent speaker, and his last line in the finale was no different in that respect. The pain in his voice, however, was palpable despite the few words he spoke. The whole moment must have been even more difficult for him than for everyone else, as while his friends were changing his life, his was still the same but without the company of his solid companions. At least until he moved to Los Angeles for his spin-off. Phoebe: “So, I guess this is it.”: Phoebe became famous for often uttering hilarious and strange phrases, but in the final moments she became totally serious. After everyone put the keys on the counter, Phoebe sadly summed up what everyone was thinking, that their time together as a group was over. Seeing such a bubbly character break down was one of the reasons the final scene was so heartbreaking. Ross: “Do you realize we’ve gone 10 years without that happening?”: one of the most emotional moments in the history of the show was when the main group greeted Monica and Chandler’s apartment. Even though it was a heavy scene, there was still time for jokes. In one such case, Monica pointed out that Ross lived in the apartment when he was trying to become a dancer. Ross gave her a dirty look and then mentioned how annoying it was that that particular secret had been revealed on the last day with the group.

We leave you to the 5 best guest stars you would never have imagined seeing in Friends. Here are also some details on the upcoming HBO reunion series from Friends.