The best features of PS5 are yet to be revealed, according to Jim Ryan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The current CEO of Sony Entertainment Interactive has recently talked about what we can expect from PS5, the successor of the current desktop console of the Japanese brand.

In recent months we have been confirmed that it will have a faster SSD storage technology than any we can find today, that its new command will have some new features and some more interesting details.

Apart from all this, Jim Ryan said, chatting with Business Insider Japan, the "biggest differences have not yet been announced." By differences we understand that it will be those elements that certify that we have jumped from generation to differentiate the new PS4 system and the other consoles that are currently on the market.

It is difficult to imagine a novelty that differentiates the two generations beyond the jump in graphic and processing power, as well as a much more serious approach to the game in the cloud. Other developments such as backward compatibility cannot be presented as surprising after how well Xbox One has moved in that field throughout the generation.

Source.