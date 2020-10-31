the best episodes of the first five seasons

Since it aired in 1994, there have been few television shows that have been as popular as Friends. The protagonists have been cultural phenomena for nearly three decades and even the children of the original fans of the series have begun to discover and love it.

Although the whole series is a masterpiece, in the end there is always a better episode in every season. Let’s see which are, in our opinion, the best in the first five seasons:

The one with the blackout in the first season: comedies very often take a few episodes (even a full season or two) before it’s really clear who the characters are and what their relationship will be, but Friends wasn’t one of those comedies. From the very first season it was clear that the gang fit in perfectly and that was prominently shown in this episode where the group must hang out together during a citywide blackout (except Chandler who gets stuck with a supermodel). Unfortunately, despite the group’s good times, this is the episode where Rachel meets Paolo and the audience couldn’t have been less enthusiastic. The one with an awkward video in Season 2: the fans were really disappointed when Ross and Rachel can’t find a square and even more so when they saw that even though Ross broke up with Julie and Rachel made a list of her flaws, things still didn’t go well. All of this until Monica decided to play a VHS tape of Rachel’s prom where it is revealed that Ross would offer to take Rachel to her date after the party showing care and love. Rachel is stunned and can’t believe Ross did it for her sake and the two finally reunite for the first time. The one with a flashback in season 3: just like Janice said, it’s hard to believe a bunch of people who spend so much time together have never slept with each other. Friends was known for its frequent use of flashbacks in later seasons, but during the third season episode, which takes place entirely in a flashback three years earlier, it was revealed that many of the group actually nearly slept with each other in a time span of 30 minutes from each other. Specifically with Joey and Monica, Phoebe and Ross, Chandler and Rachel. The one with Phoebe pregnant in Season 4: Phoebe is definitely a generous sister. At this point in season four he had already agreed to be the surrogate for his brother Frank and his wife Alice and spent the episode getting inseminated hoping that sooner or later she would get pregnant. Meanwhile, the team of friends takes part in an apartment change bet that ultimately ends up with Rachel and Monica having to exchange the apartment with Chandler and Joey. When the groups are in the middle of packing and moving they start arguing over the bet, only to stop arguing and celebrating when Phoebe announces she is pregnant with Frank and Alice’s baby. The one where everyone discovers a secret in the fifth season: Monica and Chandler do a really great job hiding their relationship in Season 5 (which lasted 14 episodes) but in the end, the couple had to go home to sleep and they made a crucial mistake: they make love in Monica’s apartment at the exact moment in time. which Phoebe was across the street watching them. Phoebe then starts playing and ends up “seducing” Chandler almost forcing him to kiss her, only the boy walks away at the last second and declares he loves Monica. The episode ends with Ross discovering the couple with the same tactics as Phoebe.

