the best dressed of the most glamorous red carpet of the year

Finally, after a wonderful season of awards and red carpets, the final climax comes. The Oscars 2020 have been the perfect icing on this cake full of photocalls, celebrities and styling of red carpet that has left us so many looks to remember. These add to that collection, because they are the best red carpet dresses of the Oscar 2020 And that is big words.

Sigourney Weaver of Dior

The actress has been one of the first to arrive at the Oscar 2020 red carpet and has shown more sober, mature and stellar style. Because this beautiful green dress with pleated skirt has captivated us by its intricate neckline design, full of gatherings and crosses. And with that belt on string together, showing that a total look Monochromatic can be a hit.

Caitriona Balfe by Valentino

The great wonder of the night has starred in the actress of Outlander, with a beautiful style. That pencil skirt with a mermaid cut and an XL frill at the foot already set the bar high, but that puffed blouse with pastel pink bow covering the body is a genius. DIVINE

Kaitlyn Dever by Louis Vuitton

The young actress has managed to translate the look Jessica Rabbit to her most glamorous version. Thank you, Louis Vuitton, for that. Because this red crystalline dress It feels like a glove. But the flaps on the neckline combined with its burgundy satin shawl is gorgeous.

Rebel Wilson by Jason Wu

Glamor, brightness, camera and action. Here comes Rebel Wilson with all his might on the red carpet. Because the actress has not hesitated to travel to Hollywood's 50's most sophisticated and mark a look tailored to the circumstances: golden dress, waves in the water in platinum mane and the sexiest red lips. Infallible.

Saoirse Ronan de Valentino

She always takes the feet out of the pot, showing that there is no tendency or style to resist. This time the protagonist was this lilac skirt, the fashionable color of 2020. And it did not come alone, but its kilometers of fabric add sinuous frills around her waist. If we add your newly released bangs, we can't even close our mouths. ¡¡Wow!

Rooney Mara by Alexander McQueen

There is not look Rooney Mara red carpet without total look in black, lace and decadent and gothic style. But those cut outs, those puffed sleeves and that skirt full of embroidery are as wonderful as ever. We love that stay true to your style and, nevertheless, surprise and fall in love again and again.

Natalie Portman of Dior

Her black dress with transparent overcoat full of golden details has been an absolute success. But if we needed even more reasons to worship his look, in their black cape are all of them. Because those delicate embroideries that the design includes are actually the last names of all the directors who have not been nominated, so that all of them had a presence at the Oscars 2020.

Kristen Wiig by Valentino

It will give for memes and it is not for less. Either you love it or you hate it, but Kristen Wiig He has dared to surprise and just because of that we love it. But it is also that this Valentino with origami design and pleated ruffles is an absolute work of art that, if not for her, we would not have many possibilities to see on the red carpet.

Photos | Gtres, @parismatch_celebrity.