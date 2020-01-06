The best darts of Ricky Gervais at the 2020 Golden Globes

Share it:

Not that the Golden Globes They haven't learned the lesson: they love the march. There is no other explanation for the return for fifth! instead of Ricky Gervais as a presenter, a man who has set out to offend everyone in Hollywood (and beyond). The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has had the actor and comedian for the 77th edition of the awards, held last night at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles. And as expected, his jokes have not left anyone indifferent.

We collect the best quotes that Gervais has left us. What was your favorite?

– "You'll love knowing that this is the last time I present this gala".

– "TO Kevin Hart he was fired to present the Oscars for offensive tweets. What about me? How lucky that the HFPA almost don't understand English. "

– "I think it's a great idea that 800 people want to save the planet and come, each in their limousine, to drink something vegan."

– "Many legends and icons here: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Baby yoda… Ah no, that is Joe Pesci. "

– "All the great directors have something in common: you all fear Ronan Farrow. It comes for you. "

– "It has been a great year for films about pedophiles."

– "Nobody cares about movies anymore, everyone watches Netflix."

– "You could watch the first season of 'After life'. There is a second season, so my character doesn't kill himself, like Jeffrey Epstein".

– "The best actors have gone to Netflix or HBO, and now in Hollywood they only wear very tight layers, masks and costumes, and they have to go to the gym every day and get estrogen and anabolic."

– "Martin Scorsese It has caused a lot of controversy this year by saying that superhero movies were amusement parks. Although I don't know why he would be in one, he is not tall enough to climb. "

– "We were going to make a section in memoriam, but we have canceled it because not enough people of color have died, most of them were white, and it didn't seem right."

– "The menu of the night was made of vegetables, as are the members of the HFPA."

– (About the long movies) Leonardo Dicaprio He was at the premiere and, when the movie was over, his girlfriend was too old for him. That you have almost 50, son. "

– "The world has come to see James corden like a fat cat in 'Cats' (…) The reviews were incredible, they say it's the worst thing that has happened to cats since dogs. "

– "(Following with 'Cats') Y Judi Dench He thought it would be the role of his life. He likes nothing more than lying on the carpet, stretching his leg and licking the parrús. "

– "Apple comes into play with 'The morning show', a great drama about the dignity of doing the right thing, made by a company that has slave workers in China."

– "Many of you spend less time in school than Greta Thunberg".

– "You don't know anything about the real world, so save yourself the political speeches. Come up, thank and go to hell."