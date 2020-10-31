The best cosplay of Goku: 4 photos of the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super

It is since 1984 that Goku fascinates Japanese readers, a fascination that then extended first to the spectators of the anime, always Japanese, and then slowly to the rest of the globe, with Dragon Ball which has become an emblem of shonen and Japanese animation.

Yet not many cosplayers are able to faithfully replicate it. It goes without saying that it takes a great physique, well sculpted and massive, not to mention that it is then difficult to faithfully replicate the hair without making it look plastic or of low quality. But there were some cosplayers who tried it anyway and got a great result. Let’s see four Goku cosplays released over the past few years.

The first that we present is that of the first two posts, made by Cosplay Minney. The protagonist of Dragon Ball really comes to life in both Ultra Instinct and Super Saiyan versions. These photos are only a small part of the massive production of the cosplayer who has dedicated himself to Goku several times. But photos, expressions and photography really make it an effective cosplay.

The the second cosplay was made by Dat-Baka several years ago and gives us a different view of Son Goku. The character is not in the classic battle poses where he shows his muscles, but is supported by a very faithful Krillin, in a Super Saiyan version and full of wounds, probably after a battle. The making of the makeup and hair, as well as the pose and expression, gives a lot of realism to this cosplay.

Let’s move on to the third cosplay, created by fan Goku Flex. As the name suggests, this cosplay has also focused heavily on the Saiyan from Dragon Ball. In the three posts we shared at the bottom we see him in the Super Saiyan Blue version, where he gives vent to his power and his muscular and well-trained physique, and in the complete Ultra Instinct version.

Finally, let’s go back to the early days of Dragon Ball. Let’s go back to that moment where Goku was just twelve and had just stopped living in the mountains. A very young fan was disguised as the most tender Goku you can see. Unfortunately the photo is anonymous, but in any case its cosplay gives us the opportunity to take a look at a different version of the hero.

On our pages over the last few months we have also presented a Goku Super Saiyan 3 and a female Goku cosplay. What are your preferences?