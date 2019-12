A new saga of the dystopian future of Blade Runner arrives:

The best Blade Runner of the Los Angeles Police Department, "Ash," has been assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Isobel and Cleo Selwyn, wife and daughter of tycoon Alexander Selwyn, a personal friend of Eldon Tyrell. The investigation will take Ash to the darkest corners of a decadent Los Angeles, where she will discover a conspiracy that will force her to face her hatred of the replicants she hunts.