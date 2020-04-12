The best comedy series on Netflix

If what you are looking for is have a laugh on NetflixThis is the list you were looking for. We know that there are many titles on the streaming platform and it is difficult to decide, but we give you precise reasons to make the decision much easier. And is that all these series that we put here will make you have a good time. For different reasons, from different genres and formats, and with characters of all kinds. There is no margin for error: they are, in addition to being fun, some of the best series today.

Choose yours and hit play. Your cheeks will hurt from laughing so much.