The best comedy series on Netflix

This is the list you were looking for. We know that there are many titles on the streaming platform and it is difficult to decide, but we give you precise reasons to make the decision much easier. And is that all these series that we put here will make you have a good time. For different reasons, from different genres and formats, and with characters of all kinds. There is no margin for error: they are, in addition to being fun, some of the best series today.
Choose yours and hit play. Your cheeks will hurt from laughing so much.
one
Community
What is it about: This series immerses us in a study group at Greendale Community College, where a series of misfits and weirdos end up who will find delusional ways to have fun. A class full of different personalities and stories that unfold in the craziest and funniest ways possible.
Why it's worth it: It is one of the great sitcoms of our time, and it is time for you to sink your teeth into it. Not only was it an incredible quarry for great actors and comedy actresses (such as Alison Brie, Donald Glover, or Gillian Jacobs), but it innovated in unexpected ways with form and narrative, with numerous chapters led by the Russo Brothers (yes, the from 'Avengers: Endgame') which are magnificent.
two
Lovesick
What is it about: The protagonist (Johnny Flynn) of this British series set in Glasgow faces a somewhat problematic situation. Not only does he discover that he has a sexually transmitted disease (chlamydia), but as a consequence, he has to contact all his sexual partners in recent years to notify them if they have been infected. He's a very infatuated guy, so we can already imagine how many names are on that list.
Why it's worth it: Because, beyond that somewhat strange starting point, this is a series about learning from past mistakes to make better decisions in the future. Its three seasons are an accurate (and hilarious) reflection on relationships, love and friendship.
3
Derry Girls
What is it about: The 1990s in Northern Ireland is popularly known as The Troubles, due to the violence of the independence movement and political confrontations with the British government. But all of that is only a backdrop to the story of a group of teenagers trying to make their place in the world while attending classes at a nun school.
Why it's worth it: It is absolutely amazing. A scathing and funny portrait of a turbulent time in first person and comic key. The personalities of its protagonists are so delusional that you will not be able to stop laughing.
4
Arrested Development
What is it about: The series tells of the conflicts of a dysfunctional family, whose patriarch (Jeffrey Tambor) has just been arrested for financial problems. In this situation, his son Michael (Jason Bateman) will have to see to it that the family does not fall apart, and thus seek a future for his son (Michael Cera), with whom he tries not to repeat his father's mistakes.
Why it's worth it: Because it is a favorite among the public, and with strong reasons. It started by breaking all the established molds within the genre of the 'sitcom' (like the documentary style) and has ended up being an essential in the serial world. Fun, irreverent and addictive.
5
The prince of Bel Air
What is it about: As if you didn't already know. This classic sitcom that brought Will Smith to fame tells the story of a boy who grew up and lived west of Philadelphia without paying much attention to the police, which is why his mother sends him with his uncles to the Bel-Air neighborhood. A new context, but the same chubby and rebellious personality, which she now shares with her close relatives.
Why it's worth it: For many, nostalgia will suffice. This series was a milestone in the 90s, and the truth is that his sense of humor is still as delusional. Therefore, for all those who did not see it at the time, this is a good opportunity to do so.
6
The Big Bang Theory
What is it about: A group of manual geeks see their routine of video games, comics and Thai food altered by the entry into their lives of their pretty neighbor, who will teach them that there is a world beyond 'The Lord of the Rings'. Throughout its twelve seasons, its protagonists will learn to be more social and share their great geek with others.
Why it's worth it: It's been a hit on television for a decade, and it's not hard to guess why. His incessant cultural references connect intensely with viewers, and his jokes (although sometimes easy and too stereotype-based) are hilarious.
7
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
What is it about: Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) is a woman who would do anything for the love of her life. And that one, it seems to be, he found when he was a girl. Although she is now a successful lawyer in New York, Rebecca gives her life a 180 degree turn to go in search of that childhood love with whom she has just met again by chance. She moves to California and draws up her plan of conquest, completely ignoring that he wants nothing with her.
Why it's worth it: Because she is completely crazy. Not its protagonist (which also), but all its narrative and structure, full of musical numbers (there is no episode without a new song!) And impossible situations in this desperate search for love. Hilarious.
8
Bonding
What is it about: The story begins when a university student who works as a dominatrix to pay the bills asks a childhood friend, with whom she no longer had a relationship, to help her by being her assistant. An unlikely couple who will bring up your past problems and help you (especially him) to see the world differently.
Why it's worth it: Because it is so short that it will not give you time to think about whether it is worth it: you will already be completely hooked. With episodes of just 20 minutes, it deals with controversial subjects with a great sense of humor and two endearing protagonists.
9
Sex education
What is it about: At school no one really knows anything about sex, which is why Otis (Asa Butterfield) ends up rising as the high school sex consultant thanks to the knowledge he indirectly acquired from his mother (Gillian Anderson), who is a sex therapist. With the organizational help of Maeve (Emma McKey) and the unconditional support of her best friend (Ncuti Gatwa), the business will allow us to see the many problems that are hidden among her peers.
Why it's worth it: Because he is smart, hilarious, inclusive and important. Because it shows that comedy can be done from awareness of sexual problems, consent, adolescent insecurities and heart problems. A series of 10.
10
Jane The Virgin
What is it about: Jane (Gina Rodríguez) has been saving her virginity for the man of her life for years, according to the teachings of her grandmother. But suddenly the situation will be complicated when, on a routine visit to the gynecologist, someone makes a mistake and inseminates Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) sperm, which turns out to be his platonic love. Virgin and pregnant, Jane will now face all the problems that come her way.
Why it's worth it: Because it is a brilliant parody of soap operas that ends up being, in itself, a great example of soap opera. In this mix we find a funny story, charismatic characters and a crazy, crazy, crazy plot that will hook us.
eleven
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
What is it about: The 99th New York Police Station contains some of the most picturesque characters in the body: the number one fan of 'Crystal Jungle' (Andy Samberg), a control freak (Melissa Fumero), a muscular father who cannot live without their mango yogurt (Terry Crews) … They all form a big family that, from time to time, manage to solve some crime.
Why it's worth it: One of the funniest sitcoms today. We are not surprised by anything that was saved from the cancellation: it is impossible not to fall deeply in love with its characters, the kindest and most well-intentioned on television.
12
Paquita Salas
What is it about: At PS Management they are looking for quality actors and actresses, what they call 360. To represent them in front of the hyenas in the industry is Paquita Salas (Brays Efe), one of the most reputable representatives of the 90s who is now struggling to move her business forward .
Why it's worth it: This Javis series has been an absolute success for many reasons: it is mind-bogglingly fun, has endearing characters, and makes a brilliant roentgenogram of show business in Spain. His two seasons will tell you little.
13
Big mouth
What is it about: Tells the adventures of a group of high school teenagers facing the worst of their enemies: puberty.
Why it's worth it: It is a portrait of adolescence like you have never seen before. She has no hair on her tongue: she talks about menstruation, sexuality, insecurities, life at the institute … Honest and hilarious.
14
Day to day
What is it about: This remake of the 1970s series centers on a former military man and single mother, Penelope (Justina Machado) who moves in with her mother (Rita Moreno).
Why it's worth it: Because it is possibly the only remake that makes sense today and because what he achieves with few resources and a white sense of humor although full of social criticism is wonderful.
fifteen
American Vandal
What is it about: It is a satire of the true crime genre, so in vogue, which follows the case of the expulsion from the institute of the young Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Trato) after, allegedly, having painted the teachers' cars with phallic members.
Why it's worth it: Because although as a story it is nothing special, as a parody I could not hit the nail on the head. His humor is brilliant, on the other hand.
16
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
What is it about: It tells the story of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), a young woman who moves to New York after being released from a bunker where she was trapped by a sect, and how she tries to adapt to the times that are especially after having lost her adolescence being locked up.
Why it's worth it: The cast is incredibly funny (especially Titus Burgess and Jane Krakowski), it gives us the best of '30 Rock ', and it has a humor between tender and wild.
17
Glow
What is it about: Set in Los Angeles in 1985, Glow tells how aspiring actress Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) ends up being part of a television project about women's wrestling in which she finds her place thanks to her former best friend, whom she has betrayed. .
Why it's worth it: It is a nostalgic, feminist hodgepodge that conveys an unmatched punk and wild spirit and features beautifully written characters.
18
Orange is the new black
What is it about: It tells the day to day of a group of women locked in a female prison, where they receive more blows among themselves (betrayals, violence, love and heartbreak) than from the guards.
Why it's worth it: It is not only a comedy about the relationships between these women in arms, about their tensions, fights and love affairs, but also a criticism of the conditions of the prisons in the United States.
19
Sees it
What is it about: It tells the story of two losers in the world of relationships, Gus (Paul Rust) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs), who know each other in a world where love is more complicated than ever.
Why it's worth it: For his faithful portrait of the mechanics of modern relationships despite the fact that its protagonists are not friendly at all.
twenty
Master of None
What is it about: Close to thirty, Dev (Aziz Ansari), an actor based in New York, has no idea what to do with his career, much less the rest of sections of his life.
Why it's worth it: Amusing and devastating, 'Master of None' addresses love, heartbreak, unhappiness and the peculiarities of being an adult in a world as volatile as the one we live in.
twenty-one
Happy!
What is it about: Nick Sax is a drunken, corrupt ex-policeman and now a hitman, who thinks he is crazy when a blue unicorn that no one else sees asks him to rescue a girl kidnapped by Santa Claus.
Why it's worth it: Based on the graphic novel by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, it combines comedy with an interest in fantasy and sci-fi platform branding. It stars Christopher Meloni (seen in 'Law and Order'), and also has a unicorn, it is worth being small, but it is a unicorn.
22
The Good Place
What is it about: Eleanor (Kristen Bell) is hit by a truck carrying products for erectile dysfunction, and appears in the Hereafter. Michael (Ted Danson), her mentor, tells her that she is "in the right place" for being good in her life … But she knows that is not true. She has been mistaken for someone else, so she will take the opportunity to learn the difference between good and evil.
Why it is worth seeing: It is one of those series of short chapters and assured laughter. He is surprising, delusional, and rabidly intelligent. You will not regret seeing it.
2. 3
Atypical
What is it about: Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young high school student with autism, makes the decision to start dating, which overly worries his overprotective mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh).
Why it's worth it: A series that, like its title, is not what it seems, and that perfectly mixes drama and comedy, as well as offering a new vision of autism.
24
Santa Clarita Diet
What is it about: When Sheila (Drew Barrymore) turns into a human-starved creature overnight, the lives of her and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant), two boring real estate agents, change completely.
Why it's worth it: He plays really well with the elements of black comedy while pushing our scruples to the limit, all without abandoning a parodic tone in which the protagonists are really comfortable.
25
Grace and Frankie
What is it about: When the husbands of Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), two friends who are taken to kill, confess that they are gay and in love, a bond between women is created much stronger than they could expect, at the same time they begin a completely unexpected adventure in the twilight of their lives.
Why it's worth it: Because it shows that humor doesn't understand age and that this legendary cast still has a lot to say.
26
Everything is shit
What is it about: It tells the story of a group of teenagers from the school's audiovisual (and theater) group who decide to record a movie while leaving their childhood.
Why it's worth it: Because it is an essential coming-of-age, full of nostalgia and narrating really important topics.
27
Dear whites
What is it about: At a predominantly white university in the American Ivy League, controversial Samantha White breaks all the molds with her radio show 'Dear White People', which turns the entire university upside down.
Why it's worth it: It is diverse, entertaining, incredibly well written and full of characters of all kinds that not only interest us but also show us that in such a controversial story all points of view matter.
