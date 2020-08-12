The best cinema chases: the most adrenaline-pumping escapes ever

Share it:

The foot tingles on the pedal. A precise play of counterweights between accelerator and clutch. The right hand grabbing the gearbox and the left clawing behind the wheel. And then the sound of screeching tires, smoke, crashes, rollovers, reversals, jumps. City streets engulfed by traffic, deserts, countryside. In conclusion, cinema chases are pure adrenaline, an editing virtuosity that flanks a direction shot in a thousand, between moments of suspension and hundreds of scenes where you have to keep your breath away, a bit like when you try to rob a bank.

Because often the two elements are connected, with the escape after the hit and the most classic of the chases between cops and thieves. But the big screen taught us that there is so much more to the world of machines trying to catch, so let's go see together. what are the best pursuits in the cinema, how about? Put on your driving sock like JD and … pedal to the metal.

Bullitt – Peter Yates (1968)

Bullitt's chase through the streets of San Francisco has now made history. Both for the iconic dark green Mustang driven by a sensational Steve McQueen, and because it lasts ten minutes and is still mentioned and honored.

Detective Frank Bullitt is chasing two suspects in a sunburned San Francisco, as he whizzes through the heavy roads and countryside outside the city, with McQueen's icy eyes making it all true movie history.

An Italian Shot – Peter Collinson (1969)

The splendid robbery with the Mini Cooper inevitably passes through the gigionaire and daring escape among the crowded Turin streets.

Michael Caine whizzes through the arcades with an extremely shiny load in the trunk, while the Italian police try in every way to catch the fugitives for an incredible chase, among "climbed" buildings, rivers and gullies from which to escape.

The violent arm of the law – William Friedkin (1971)

Rewriting the genre with a film, unhinging critics and audiences, leaving an indelible mark. And in the apical importance of Friedkin's film there is also one of the best chases in the history of cinema, the one to which you always and in any case look.

Gene Hackman's "Popeye" is whizzing behind a Brooklyn elevated train where there is a criminal on the run, with the camera moving between high and low, in the midst of continuous, fragmented dirt, a chase that it changes continuously between cars, trains and legs, with the staircase ready to welcome its sensational finale.

Duel – Steven Spielberg (1971)

A duel on wheels between a simple traveling salesman and a giant tanker driven by a faceless pirate. Steven Spielberg's debut is a continuous and endless pursuit, a challenge with oneself, a white whale that continues to gnaw the asphalt around us.

Special Team – Philip D'Antoni (1973)

Direct son of the Violent arm, Task Force learns their lesson well and churns out a chase scene textbook, edited by the same person in Friedkin's film.

A crazy escape between Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge, where the policeman played by Roy Scheider finds himself in front of every possible obstacle to catch the two criminals. Overcoming them all will be very tough.

The Bandit and the "Madam" – Hal Needham (1977)

Over the top, splendidly gigione, colorful and very American. The film about Burt Reynolds' "Bandit" escape from Jackie Gleason's resounding Sheriff Buford T. Justice is a feast for the eyes.

All the clichés of the chases made in the USA they are (and are born) in here, taken lightly for a continuous fun (almost) never stopped, between bridges to be jumped, truck convoys and the Pontiac Trans Am that could almost whiz on the moon.

Interceptor – George Miller (1979)

Everything starts from here, the cult that launched Mel Gibson and created a real dystopian world.

But this "origin story" of Mad Max passes by the first chase between the Main Force Patrol and the escaped Nightrider, aboard the iconic V8 Interceptor, for a mad dash out of every lap in the Australian outback.

The Blues Brothers – John Landis (1980)

Matte, beautifully unreal, above every possible line. And therefore perfect.

The chase sequences in The Blues Brothers will make you fly, literally, destroying supermarkets, police cars, going a little upside down while Elwood and Jake, vaguely calm and blissful with their glasses and a bit of dirt on their faces, continue their escape undeterred. As if nothing had happened. More or less.

Interceptor – The Road Warrior – George Miller (1981)

If the former had opened the door, this blows it up. Absolute cult, one of the best sequels ever, ends with the road chase and fight for the tank truck, a hundred-an-hour western that put a stop to the genre, creating even more proselytism than the first film.

Live and Die in Los Angeles – William Friedkin (1985)

Friedkin rehashs his The violent arm of the law and makes everything even more dark, real, terrifying.

But the chase in Live and Die in Los Angeles is a directing masterpiece, millimeter, anxious, able to intersect with a perfect montage and really slip into the streets of a L.A. bright and brutal.

The sequence has made school again, setting yet another standard of the genre.

Terminator 2 – Judgment Day – James Cameron (1991)

It lasts when a Terminator chases you with a truck. Less when there is another one in motion ready to help you. Five minutes of absolute adrenaline, in that gully so dear to American cinema.

Schwarzy wonderfully deadpan as the truck smashes and smashes, right up to the iconic shotgun shot.

Ronin – John Frankenheimer (1998)

Two-car challenge between mercenaries on the streets of Paris, with a meticulous organization to bring the scene home. Ronin has a real and very hard chase, precisely because the director wanted it so. The city, the tunnels, the Seine, the cars to avoid, for a spectacular sequence studied down to the smallest detail. Guaranteed effect.

The Bourne Identity – Doug Liman (2002)

It was hard to choose one for the Bourne saga, but the former is always the former. The pursuit in Paris pays homage to the Italian-style Mini del Colpo, making everything extremely real and dangerous, narrow and suffocating.

An all-against-one where the protagonist still seems able to do it, keeping us, like his passenger, always on the razor's edge.

Drive – Nicolas Winding Refn (2011)

No music, just screeching tires. A minute and a half of pure adrenaline, in an escape through the suburban streets topped by 180, reverse and various ramming.

A jewel like Drive thrives on the aesthetics of pursuit, capable of elevating this sequence (but actually the whole film) to an absolute must of the genre.

Mad Max: Fury Road – George Miller (2015)

An endless pursuit in the desert, a breakneck escape orchestrated like a metal ride.

Mad Max: Fury Road it is pure cinema, dystopian science fiction between steampunk machines that devour the road and never make us catch our breath. The very essence of the movie chase.

Baby Driver – Edgar Wright (2017)

Pursuits and music, with an aesthetic of the sequences taken in weight by Live and die in Los Angeles.

Edgar Wright makes the mixture of accelerator and clutch a sound score to slip into the headphones, while his frantic editing catapults us with joy through the streets of Atlanta.