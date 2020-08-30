The best Blu-rays coming out in September 2020, from Birds of Prey to Scooby

Share it:

Feminine Cinecomic, solid biographical legal-thrillers and new incarnations of popular animated characters. The home video market in September it starts with the handbrake a little on, with a limited number of proposals compared to other periods of the year and partly due to the lack of releases in the cinemas of the last period due to the global state of emergency. However, our top 3 is made up of stocks of potential interest to the general public such as Birds of Prey, return of Margot Robbie in the iconic role of Harley Quinn, the drama The Right to Object from a true story and the CGI version of the beloved cowardly dog ​​in Scooby !. For the rest of the arrivals we refer you to the canonical overview below.

Birds of Prey – 10 settembre

Birds of Prey is a twisted story told by Harley Quinn herself, as only she can do. When Gotham’s evil narcissist Roman Sionis and his zealous right-hand man, Zsasz, target little Cass, the city is turned upside down to find her.

The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya cross, and the unlikely quartet has no choice but to team up to defeat Roman.

The DC Comics adaptation directed by Cathy Yan, accepted with reserve on our pages, sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley’s iconic character, in a big-time cast that also boasts Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Slayer, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco, making her big-screen debut as Cassandra Cain.

The two villains, Victor Zsasz and Black Mask, are played by Chris Messina and Ewan McGregor respectively.

The right to object – September 10

The film tells the story of young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his historic battle for justice in defense of black death row inmates. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan could have chosen to do profitable jobs right away, instead he leaves for Alabama with the intent to defend unjustly convicted people, with the support of local lawyer Eva Ansley.

One of his first cases, and the most controversial, is that of Walter McMillian, who was sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of an eighteen-year-old girl, despite the preponderance of evidence to prove his innocence.

A solid legal-drama inspired by a true story, more relevant than ever in this period when the United States is shaken by the racial question. A good number of twists and the solid performance of the all-star cast – Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles – allow you to turn a blind eye to some moments of partial tiredness.

Scooby! – September 17

In Scooby-Doo’s most exhilarating adventure, find out how longtime friends Scooby and Shaggy met and how they teamed up with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famed Mystery Inc.

With hundreds of solved cases and shared adventures, Scooby and the gang will now face their biggest and most challenging mystery ever: foiling a plan to unleash the Cerberus ghost dog into the world.

The iconic animated franchise is renewed through CGI, looking to the future and at the same time citing the past decade.

A film perhaps not perfect and with some elements that could make purists turn up their noses, but able to entertain above all the new generations through winks to the world of cinecomics.

Output overview

2 SEPTEMBER

Villa with guests: Film directed by Ivano De Matteo starring Marco Giallini, Michela Cescon and Vinicio Marchioni.

9 SEPTEMBER

Fantasy Island: The cult series of the ’70s lands in the cinema through an adaptation in which every good intuition is perhaps wasted by an overly listless direction.

10 SEPTEMBER

My band plays pop: Comedy with a musical background starring Christian De Sica and Diego Abatantuono.

16 SEPTEMBER

The Adventures of Wuba – The Little Zucchini Prince: Sequel to a popular Chinese fantasy for the little ones.

Killerman: Action thriller con protagonista Liam Hemsworth.

Resistance – The voice of silence: Jesse Eisenberg in a biopic about a hero of the resistance.

22 SEPTEMBER

The hotel of lost loves: Chiara Mastroianni in Christophe Honoré’s surreal romantic comedy.

23 SEPTEMBER

The Room – The room of desire: Thriller con protagonista Olga Kurylenko.

The son of the devil: Horror with a demonic background.

An Extraordinary Friend: Esquire’s cynical reporter Lloyd Vogel is sent to interview popular host Fred Rogers. It will be the meeting that will change his life. With Tom Hanks.

24 SEPTEMBER

Matthias & Maxime: Xavier Dolan “comes home” with an intimate, delicate drama, close to the atmosphere of his first films.

The convent – Heretiks: Horror con protagonista Michael Ironside.