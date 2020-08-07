The best Blu-rays coming out in August 2020, from Emma to The Hunt

Share it:

The period of August also marks our home video scene, with a clear decrease compared to other months of heavy releases for the home market. Nonetheless, in the coming weeks, highly respectable titles await us, such as those that make up our heterogeneous top 3: they are the refined adaptation by Jane Austen Emma, ​​starring a delightful Anya Taylor-Joy, the relentless thriller / horror The Hunt written by Damon Lindelof and Harmony Korine's latest madness, that is Beach Bum – A Life in Smoke with Matthew McConaughey. The variety is not lacking even in the rest of the proposals, which you can usually find in the usual overview.

Emma – August 6

A new e delightful transposition of Jane Austen's beloved classic, Emma is a brilliant comedy about finding your sweetheart and earning your happy ending.

Beautiful, intelligent and privileged, Emma Woodhouse is an insatiable "queen bee" with no rival in her quiet English town. In this glittering satire of social class, Emma will have to work her way through various adult challenges, dangerous misunderstandings and romantic missteps to realize that love was there from the start.

Refined adaptation, to be enjoyed in the original language if possible, of the iconic novel by the famous English writer, Emma is a lovely sentimental patrol staged with a sparkling and irrepressible style.

The cast follows the setting to the letter, with Anya Taylor-Joy looks great in elegant clothes of a protagonist out of any canon of time.

The Hunt – August 6th

Twelve strangers suddenly awaken in a clearing: they don't know where they are, they don't know how they got there, and after breaking free from the strap that held their mouth shut and finding a chest full of weapons they must defend themselves from the shots that come from the woods.

Most of them die immediately, while others, including former soldier Crystal, manage to survive and run away. Who are the people kidnapped and turned into the prey of a senseless hunt? And who are the hunters?

A thriller with horror and dystopian influences, which reflects wisely on the times we are living in and offers considerable care in the characterization of history and characters, with marked – and immediate – metaphorical connotations.

As a screenwriter Damon Lindelof signs a no holds barred manhunt, which progressively reveals itself in its basic dynamics and slyly relies on gritty and biting gender instincts that result in multiple occasions in black humor.

Beach Bum – A life in smoke – 12th August

Poet Moondog lives as an urban castaway in Key West. Alcohol, sex, drugs are his only priorities along with reading old poems.

However, a phone call arrives from Miami with which his rich wife Minnie calls him back to the fold to attend the wedding of his daughter Heather. Moondog then returns to civilization, without changing habits.

Welcomed in a divisive way by overseas critics, Harmony Korine's new cinematic madness is a psychedelic journey without restraints, at times apparently empty but full of irrepressible energy that finds total adhesion extravagant performance by an irresistible Matthew McConaughey. And with a cast of excellent supporting actors: Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Martin Lawrence and Jonah Hill.

Output overview

AUGUST 5

Kill Zone – Paradox: Tony Jaa is back in the new chapter of the Kill Zone action saga.

Alice and the mayor: Refined dramatic comedy with Fabrice Luchini and Anaïs Demoustier.

Double skin: Jean Dujardin and Adèle Haenel in the new, crazy, film by Quentin Dupieux.

Double blame: Mystery thriller starring Odeya Rush, Pierce Brosnan and Guy Pearce.

Red Snake: War drama from a female perspective, seen through the eyes of Kurdish fighters.

AUGUST 6

Last Christmas: Paul Feig creates an extremely classic sentimental comedy with a few stylistic flashes, a non-binding Christmas pastime. With Emilia Clarke.

Georgetown: Christoph Waltz's debut behind the camera.

Harriet: Biographical film about Harriet Tubman, a freed slave who fought for the abolition of slavery.

12 AUGUST

Operation Hummingbird: Dramatic Thriller with Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard.

AUGUST 27

The Goddess Fortuna: The new film by Ferzan Ozpetek.

After the wedding: Bart Freundlich takes a 2006 film by Susanne Bier to set it in the USA, a story of mothers, secrets and diseases.

Red shoes and the seven dwarfs: Animated reinterpretation of Snow White's fairy tale.

Lukas: Action-drama starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Looking Glass: In the mystery thriller directed by Tim Hunter, Nicolas Cage takes over a motel in which disturbing secrets are hidden.