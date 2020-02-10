Entertainment

The best backstage photos

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

We recognize it, we would have loved to have a special pass to sneak behind the scenes at the Academy Awards, a backstage full of Hollywood's most famous stars celebrating what (at least for them) have been the best movies of the year. As we have not had that pass, we must settle for living what happened behind the scenes through the best images, which we wanted to collect for all of you.

Here is our special diary backstage with everything that happened in the 92nd Academy Awards, and that we couldn't watch on television. Come in and see.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.