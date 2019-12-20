The best Android phones of 2019 according to the Xataka Android team

Share it:

As every year by these dates, the time has come to do balance of what they have left us these 12 months They are about to finish. Although soon we will elaborate the ranking with the best applications and the best games, now we are going to focus on the mobiles that have reached the market in this 2019.

Throughout the year, we have attended the launch of a multitude of devices in all price ranges, including the first wave of 5G phones and the first folding terminals. Each member of the Xataka Android team has chosen the model that for him or her has been the mobile of the year arguing different reasons for this. Do you agree with those selected? You can leave your winner in the comments.

Iván Linares: OnePlus 7 Pro

It is difficult to keep only one, it has been a fairly busy year in terms of smartphones. Maybe 2019 is continuous since there was no real break in design or key performance no matter how much 5G and flexible screens will begin their journey timidly. And if I had to choose I would stay with the OnePlus 7 Pro, a phone that surprised me at the time and one of the ones I liked to carry.

It's big and heavy, these are for me its two biggest hits. Beyond these inconveniences, is one of those mobiles that fly with the use, that endure without blinking the trot you want to hit and also offers great photographic performance. Their cameras are not the best on Android, but their performance in that field is more than valid. And aspects such as the screen, the power, RAM, storage and effort of OnePlus to update put a big icing on the delicious cake.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a great choice, also its most updated model, the OnePlus 7T Pro. In my opinion, the brand is on the podium of the manufacturers who have worked harder in 2019 to offer a quality bet at a contained price. Without that diluting the fact that the phone costs a lot of money, maybe too much.

OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue 8GB + 256GB EU GM1913, Other European version

Samuel Fernández: Xiaomi Mi A3

When asked about "the best mobile of the year", technology publishers tend to sin to go for the most cutting edge because they consider that it is the one that offers the most things, or perhaps the one that offers the most for less. Blessed balance. But we often forget that Android is the people's operating system, the one that reaches everywhere, so I will lean towards a mobile phone for everyone. Or practically for everyone.

It will be difficult to find a more fluid mobile for the 165 euros that is worth right now, and watch the camera in its price range

For me, with its flaws, which has them, the best Android mobile phone of this 2019 can not be other than the Xiaomi Mi A3. Hard competition has with the Redmi Note 7 and perhaps some superior, but that delicate balance between offering much for little (or more than others for little) combined with incorporating Android One It makes the phone perform as the most and probably stays cool much longer. Honestly, it will be difficult to find a more fluid mobile for the 165 euros it is worth right now. And watch the camera in its price range.

Xiaomi Mi A3 – Android One, 6,088 "AMOLED (32 MP Front Camera, 48 + 8 + 2 MP Rear, 4030 mAh, 3.5 mm Jack, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 2.0 GHz, 4 + 64 GB) Azulón Color (Spanish version)

Iván Ramírez: Google Pixel 3a

This year finally happened: Google released a version of its Pixel phones that does not punish your wallet. He did it twice with the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, although with few differences between them the Google Pixel 3a "normal" seems to me to have a better value for money and hence that is my chosen mobile.

It's the cheapest way to get in the car of the Google experience, with what that means for Android updates and enhancement packages

The Google Pixel 3a is the most economical way to get in the car of the Google experience, with that that supposes for the updates of Android and the packages of improvements. Maybe you don't have as many lenses, megapixels or raw power as other phones in the same price range, but just because the first cheap Pixel The position as mobile of the year has already been won for me.

Google Pixel 3a 14.2 cm (5.6 ") 4 GB 64 GB 4G Black 3000 mAh – Smartphone (14.2 cm (5.6"), 4 GB, 64 GB, 12.2 MP, Android 9.0, Black)

Ricardo Aguilar: OnePlus 7T

The best Android of this year, in my opinion, is the OnePlus 7T. It offers practically the same as the Pro model, but the not having a curved screen It is, in my opinion (and objectively, from a functional and ergonomic point of view), a point in favor.

The value for money is good, without arriving, of course, at levels seen in previous generations, such as the OnePlus 3T. For the 90Hz panel, the gross performance, software cleaning and the "adjusted" price, I think it's the Android that I would recommend right now.

Special mention here also to the Huawei P30 Pro, terminal that, objectively it is better almost point by point but being fair, and putting into context with its market exit price (not the current one), it is not in such a favorable position in my opinion. However, it has dropped in price and is an interesting option, although EMUI is still not convincing me, and not being able to install the Gcam in a terminal of this caliber also makes me leave it in second place.

Oneplus Smartphone Unlocked 7T 4G 6.55 Inches – 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage – Amoled Display 90 Hz Glacier Blue Global ROM HD1900

Amparo Babiloni: Huawei P30 Pro

For me the Android mobile of the year is the Huawei P30 Pro and it is for two reasons: his camera and his autonomy. I recognize that I have never been a fan of EMUI and today I still prefer pure Android, but that versatile camera makes everything else in the background (in addition to EMUI has improved a lot).

Autonomy is the icing on the cake and something that is not easily found in the high range

The versatility it gives the angular combo with 5x zoom It is unrivaled and, although there are improvable aspects such as such artificial portraits, altogether for me it is the best camera of the year. Autonomy is the icing on the cake and something that is not easily found in the high range.

Huawei P30 Pro – Smartphone 6.47 "(Kirin 980 Octa-Core 2.6GHz, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, 40 MP camera, Android) Nacre Color (Spanish version)

Cosmos: Pixel 4

If you are looking for a high-end with the best Android experience, there is no doubt that the Google Pixel 4 is the best mobile of 2019, being for me the 5.7-inch model the best option when offering a compact mobile with one of the Best processors this year. Google has resisted notch, perforation on the screen and telescopic camera, betting on putting the front camera and sensors in a small upper frame.

The most important innovation in its new Pixel 4 is Motion Sense, a radar that allows us to control the mobile without touching it and can give a lot of play next year. Nor should we forget about the improvements that one of the best mobile cameras has received, such as astrophoto and Live HDR +.

The best of Pixel 4 is in its software and support. Has three years of guaranteed updates to new versions, with monthly security updates, and since this month, Pixel Feature Drop updates, which add more exclusive features. If you are looking for a compact high-end, without notch and with the best experience and support, there is no doubt that the Pixel 4 is the best mobile of this year.

Google Pixel 4 6GB RAM 64GB ROM – Black (Just Black)

Laura Sacristán: Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

If we bet on the value for money, which is a fundamental buying factor for many people, I think the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

He is the winner, which led him to win the first place in its category at this year's Xataka Awards. We are talking about a terminal that costs less than 400 euros and that, for that price, offers you an AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 GB of RAM.

To its benefits we must add an outstanding autonomy and cameras that, in addition to many possibilities, offer us satisfactory results

To this we must add an outstanding autonomy and cameras that, in addition to many possibilities, offer us satisfactory results. It is true that for many MIUI it can be a negative point, but it must be recognized that Xiaomi is doing a good job in this regard and it has become a very complete and customizable layer. Few rivals can compete with this phone, except the Realme X2 Pro, which has arrived later, but stomping thanks to similar specifications and some added.