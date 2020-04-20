         The best and most faithful adaptation of 'Soy leyenda' is Spanish, from 1967 and has just been resurrected on the internet

Share it:

What a surprise event for science fiction archaeologists. The Spanish Film Archive, in its program of recoveries of restored films from the bottom of its Doré archive at home, has made available to everyone, free and for a limited time (until next April 21), an amazing adaptation of 'Soy leyenda', Richard Matheson's immortal novel. It was directed by Mario Gómez Martín in 1967 and is surprisingly faithful to the book, highlighting the later versions of Vincent Price, Charlton Heston or Will Smith.

The short film of just over thirty minutes is part of the approximately a thousand that were filmed between 1947 and 1976 at the Institute

of Cinematographic Research and Experiences (IIEC) and in its successor the Official School of Cinematography (EOC). Almost all the Spanish filmmakers of the second half of the 20th century passed through there. Some of the best-known names, among many others, were Luis García Berlanga, Juan Antonio Bardem, Carlos Saura, Jesús Franco, Mario Camus, Pilar Miró, Iván Zulueta, or Víctor Erice.





With a singular history marked by the omnipresence of Francoism, with highly politicized students to the left -which raised suspicions of the authorities-, the relevance of the IIEC-EOC comes from a law in which the productions that facilitated the incorporation of the graduates of professional cinema had a special grant. The intention was to promote new talents, all with a view to opening up the Regime in the eyes of the rest of the world. You only have to look at the names of some of his students to verify that it was achieved to a great extent.

A cinema without restrictions

The practical cinema that was made within the IIEC-EOC did not go through the same censorship criteria as the rest of the Spanish cinema of the time. That made it easier for there to be films with a political and social burden, or a daring symbolism that would have been unthinkable outside the margins of the IIEC-EOC. This is what makes Mario Gómez Martín's version of 'Soy leyenda' special: Lacking censorship impositions or commercial ambitions, it perfectly replicates the most important feature of Matheson's novel, his deep pessimism.

Richard Matheson's 'Soy leyenda' was published in 1954, a little over a decade before the making of this short film, although its first edition in Spanish, by Minotauro, dates from 1960. a clever cross between fantasy and science fiction that resonates in the events we are experiencing today with even more force than in its day, tells the story of Robert Neville, the only survivor of a plague that has decimated humanity and turned everyone into vampires. Their only activity is to investigate their shelter for a cure for the virus at night and make forays while vampires sleep during the day.

Those infected by the virus harass him screaming every day, urging him to go out at the door of his shelter-laboratory, and that is his routine. At night investigate, with earplugs so as not to hear the terrible cries of vampires or infected, and during the day to track monsters and kill them with wooden stakes. That solitary routine, in which a desert planet is the entire confinement environment of the character, is perfectly reflected in the short by Mario Gómez Martín, who entertains himself by describing the monotonous day to day of Neville (the characters retain their original names), between walks through a ruined Madrid and nightmares in a spartan-decorated coffin house with painted crosses on the walls.

Although the rudimentary means of this short are evident, (let's not forget that it is a final practice job for a film school, and all the technicians, as seen in the credits, are students of the school) the result is astonishingly close to from a conventional movie. Scenes such as the one in the ruined church or the Neville house entered through a narrow window are a real find that injects a unique atmosphere the short, aided by Pierre Henry's atmospheric soundtrack, excellent use of sound, and an abrupt and at times experimental montage.

The film is shot a year before the movie was released which took a lot of ideas from Matheson's novel and forever transformed the idea of ​​"man locked in a house besieged by undead", 'The night of the living dead'. Therefore, the vision that Gómez Martín proposes is refreshing: it is not contaminated by hundreds of zombie stories, and its vampires are as aggressive as they are human.

Perhaps the only comparable version in terms of the success with which the novel is visualized is the first of all, 'The Last Man on Earth', with an initial script by Matheson himself that would later undergo abundant changes. It is a possible influence of the short film on his black and white aesthetic and the tragic residue of Vincent Price's interpretation: his Neville, who believes that there will always be a residue of humanity in us, even in the midst of the apocalypse, connects with the magnificent Neville, played by Moisés Menéndez. Still with everything, ehis unexpected Spanish version is the one that best captures the sad tone and a hopeful point, but without any heroism or fanfare, from the original novel.

Remember: it will be available only until next April 21. Later, it will be legend.