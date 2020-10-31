the best 50 villains in TV history

We love to hate them, and sometimes we just love them: the villains make the TV series as much as its protagonists, and we don’t rain on this. But what will they be the best villains on television?

Let’s face it: epochal TV series like Buffy, Game of Thrones o The Walking Dead they would not have had the same success without fearsome opponents for the heroes of the moment, and often it is these that make the difference in the quality of one or another season of a show.

For this Halloween, it therefore felt right to celebrate the worst villains ever in the history of television, taking up the ranking of TV Line colleagues, which selected 50 (one, and no more than one, per TV series) among the many deserving ones.

So here’s to tick off at the bottom of Rumplestiltskin’s rankings Once Upon A Time, or Madam Satan from The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina. Then there is Fiona Goode from American Horror Story: Coven, and Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Keller from Dexter, but also Sylar from Heroes or Hannibal Lecter from Hannibal.

At the top, however, Lucifer’s cannot be missing Supernatural or Negan from The Walking Dead, Kilgrave from Jessica Jones or Deathstroke from Arrow. And climbing even higher, here we find the Homelander of The Boys or Sherlock’s Moriarty, and so on, until you get to … Well, we don’t want to spoil everything.

Below you will find the complete list of 50 best tv villains:

50. Blaine DeBeers, iZombie

49. Rumplestiltskin, Once Upon A Time

48. Boyd Crowder, Justified

47. Madam Satan, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

46. Angela Channing, Falcon Crest

45. Abby Cunningham, Knots Landing

44. Fiona Goode, American Horror Story: Coven

43. Number Six, Battlestar Galactica

42. Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer, Dexter

41. Sarah O’Brien, Downton Abbey

40. Joe Carroll, The Following

39. The Carver, Nip/Tuck

38. Pelant, Bones

37. Sylar, Heroes

36. Hannibal Lecter, Hannibal

35. Patti Levin, The Leftovers

34. HIVE, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

33. Rachel Duncan, Orphan Black

32. Yvonne “Vee” Parker, Orange Is The New Black

31. Evelyn Poole, Penny Dreadful

30. Sue Sylvester, Glee

29. Lucretia, Spartacus

28. A, Pretty Little Liars

27. Arvin Sloane, Alias

26. Dr. Kimberly Shaw, Melrose Place

25. Lucifer, Supernatural

24. Negan, The Walking Dead

23. Samaritan, Person Of Interest

22. Mr. Burns, The Simpsons

21. Dr. Leland Townsend, Evil

20. Cicarette Smoking Man, The X-Files

19. Dan Scott, One Tree Hill

18. Kilgrave, Marvel’s Jessica Jones

17. Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, Arrow

16 Commander Waterford, The Handmaid’s Tale

15. Nina Myers, 24

14. The Borg, Star Trek: The Next Generation

13. Alexis Morell Carrington Colby Dexter Rowan, Dynasty

12. Ramsay Bolton, Game Of Thrones

11. Klaus Mikaelson, The Vampire Diaries

10. Homelander, The Boys

9. Ben Linus, Lost

8. Diana, V

7. Veronica Harrington, The Haves And The Haves Nots

6. Moriarty, Sherlock

5. Bob, Twin Peaks

4. Gus Fring, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul

3. J.R. Hewing, Dallas

2. “Black” Jack Randall, Outlander

1. Angelus, Buffy The Vampire Slayer

And you, what do you think? Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know yours in the comments.