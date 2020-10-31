the best 50 villains in TV history

We love to hate them, and sometimes we just love them: the villains make the TV series as much as its protagonists, and we don’t rain on this. But what will they be the best villains on television?
Let’s face it: epochal TV series like Buffy, Game of Thrones o The Walking Dead they would not have had the same success without fearsome opponents for the heroes of the moment, and often it is these that make the difference in the quality of one or another season of a show.
For this Halloween, it therefore felt right to celebrate the worst villains ever in the history of television, taking up the ranking of TV Line colleagues, which selected 50 (one, and no more than one, per TV series) among the many deserving ones.
So here’s to tick off at the bottom of Rumplestiltskin’s rankings Once Upon A Time, or Madam Satan from The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina. Then there is Fiona Goode from American Horror Story: Coven, and Arthur Mitchell / Trinity Keller from Dexter, but also Sylar from Heroes or Hannibal Lecter from Hannibal.
At the top, however, Lucifer’s cannot be missing Supernatural or Negan from The Walking Dead, Kilgrave from Jessica Jones or Deathstroke from Arrow. And climbing even higher, here we find the Homelander of The Boys or Sherlock’s Moriarty, and so on, until you get to … Well, we don’t want to spoil everything.
Below you will find the complete list of 50 best tv villains:
50. Blaine DeBeers, iZombie
49. Rumplestiltskin, Once Upon A Time
48. Boyd Crowder, Justified
47. Madam Satan, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
46. Angela Channing, Falcon Crest
45. Abby Cunningham, Knots Landing
44. Fiona Goode, American Horror Story: Coven
43. Number Six, Battlestar Galactica
42. Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer, Dexter
41. Sarah O’Brien, Downton Abbey
40. Joe Carroll, The Following
39. The Carver, Nip/Tuck
38. Pelant, Bones
37. Sylar, Heroes
36. Hannibal Lecter, Hannibal
35. Patti Levin, The Leftovers
34. HIVE, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
33. Rachel Duncan, Orphan Black
32. Yvonne “Vee” Parker, Orange Is The New Black
31. Evelyn Poole, Penny Dreadful
30. Sue Sylvester, Glee
29. Lucretia, Spartacus
28. A, Pretty Little Liars
27. Arvin Sloane, Alias
26. Dr. Kimberly Shaw, Melrose Place
25. Lucifer, Supernatural
24. Negan, The Walking Dead
23. Samaritan, Person Of Interest
22. Mr. Burns, The Simpsons
21. Dr. Leland Townsend, Evil
20. Cicarette Smoking Man, The X-Files
19. Dan Scott, One Tree Hill
18. Kilgrave, Marvel’s Jessica Jones
17. Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, Arrow
16 Commander Waterford, The Handmaid’s Tale
15. Nina Myers, 24
14. The Borg, Star Trek: The Next Generation
13. Alexis Morell Carrington Colby Dexter Rowan, Dynasty
12. Ramsay Bolton, Game Of Thrones
11. Klaus Mikaelson, The Vampire Diaries
10. Homelander, The Boys
9. Ben Linus, Lost
8. Diana, V
7. Veronica Harrington, The Haves And The Haves Nots
6. Moriarty, Sherlock
5. Bob, Twin Peaks
4. Gus Fring, Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul
3. J.R. Hewing, Dallas
2. “Black” Jack Randall, Outlander
1. Angelus, Buffy The Vampire Slayer
And you, what do you think? Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know yours in the comments.