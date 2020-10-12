the best 5 secondary characters in the series

Medical drama Grey’s Anatomy hit a record series in a full 16-year career and is about to kick off its seventeenth season in a few months. The series revolves around the brilliant surgeon Meredith Gray and follows her evolution as a person, along with that of her friends and colleagues.

Meredith is practically the only protagonist in the series, making almost everyone else secondary characters. Most of them are loved by fans, but here’s who we think are the top 5:

Jackson Avery: perhaps one of Grey’s Anatomy’s most rational and lovable secondary characters is Jackson Avery, the gorgeous plastic surgeon. Jackson was a fringe character when he first joined the series as an intern at Mercy West Hospital, but at the moment he’s one of the few in that particular group of characters that has had a significant story arc. When it comes to sympathy, Jackson is undoubtedly at the top of the list. Cormac Hayes: is the latest addition to Grey’s medical team. A nice Irish boy and a widower whose wife died prematurely leaving him alone with two young children. Hayes had a funny entrance as Cristina’s gift to Meredith, although he was extremely oblivious to any projects Cristina might have had for him. Hayes is one of the cutest characters in the series at the moment, and the writers are setting him up as Meredith’s potential partner. Miranda Bailey: started out as every intern’s dread, but over time has evolved into one of the kindest, wisest and most reliable people on the show. She is a feisty little woman and has reached the top thanks to sheer strength and hard work. This may have forced her to be sharp at times, but underneath the tough facade, Miranda Bailey is a wonderful person. Amelia Shepherd: she is the sister of neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd, who was one of the main protagonists of the show until the tragic death of her character in season 11. Amelia is a very special character also due to the large brain tumor that has not been diagnosed for long time. He is now relatively more stable and recognizable as a character and also incredibly adorable. Richard Webber: the father figure of Meredith Gray and almost everyone else who has gone from Gray Sloan to become doctors, Richard Webber may be old school but he’s still funny and definitely a fan favorite. Richard has slowly but surely made his way into the hearts of the public over the years. He is undoubtedly an imperfect man, because he cheated on his wife Adele with Ellis, and then again with Katherine Avery. But he’s adored by fans who would be devastated if anything happened to him.

