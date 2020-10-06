the best 5 episodes to see absolutely

Drop Dead Diva is a vibrant series that puts a unique and compelling twist on the age-old battle between the brain and beauty. The show tells the story of a model in training who dies in a sudden accident. His soul, however, resurfaces in the body of a brilliant, thoughtful and oversized lawyer.

Here are the 5 best episodes of the series:

Guilty of Innocence (Episode 13, Season 3): A respected judge asks Jane for help in the case of a man stuck on death row who wants to donate his heart to his sick sister. Already from this opening you can understand how this episode is as raw as it is important for the series. A Place to Call Home (Episode 2, Season 4): Jane and Grayson team up on a case involving a 16-year-old gaming genius. Kim represents her father in an eviction case and meanwhile we watch the new investor in the company enter Jane’s personal life as Stacy and Nikki go into business together. In short, many intrigues for a very funny episode. Happy and contented (episode 5, season 4): Jane creates an international crisis when she seeks asylum for a young Bhutanese woman who is forced to marry a prince. Meanwhile, Parker and Kim defend a teacher accused of making illegal online videos with his wife. What can ever go wrong ?! Alter ego (episode 2, season 5): Jane finds herself working side by side with “Old Jane” who is now in the body of a sexy model named Brittney. Together they race against time to defend a former client who is on death row for killing a former classmate. Grayson and Kim face the case of their mattress-selling father, Cyd Pinar, who believes he was wrongly fired for dressing up as a drag queen. Between important themes and classic humor, it is one of the best episodes of the entire series. Last goodbye (episode 13, season 5): Jane offers to represent an Amish farmer in a lawsuit against a large oil company. Grayson helps a dominatrix try to collect a debt from one of her clients. When Grayson and Jane finally reveal their feelings for each other, they are interrupted by a visitor who threatens to reveal everything.

Drop Dead Diva has now ended in 2015 with the sixth season. That’s when the last season of Drop Dead Diva aired.