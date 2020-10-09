the best 5 episodes that must be seen absolutely

Between re-releases on TV, special edition Home Video box sets and reboot series, we believe it is right to return to remember the famous original MacGyver series with the iconic Richard Dean Anderson. In this article we don’t really want to describe the best 5 episodes, but those that most represented the original series.

Pilot (episode 1, season 1): the first episode immediately establishes MacGyver’s first basic rule: problem solving. After an opening scene in which the protagonist rescues a downed fighter pilot and stops a bomb timer with a paper clip, he is called to rescue a team of scientists after a saboteur detonated a bomb in their laboratory, causing a toxic gas leak. We also begin to understand some weird aspects of the show such as the protagonist who lives in an abandoned observatory that disappears after this episode and we get to know Elcar, who plays Andy Colson, a skeptical engineer who is repeatedly stunned by MacGyver’s success. Also, initially the protagonist uses a gun, which would soon become taboo. From this initial episode, however, the public can understand the true philosophy of the show. Liar Jack (episode 6, season 2): MacGyver’s small main cast gave the show considerable flexibility in terms of plot, but Mac often showed his best when working with one of the few recurring characters. Chief among them was Jack Dalton (Bruce McGill), airline pilot, adorable thief and incredibly annoying. Dalton’s relentless intrigues and quest for a bigger slice of the pie forced MacGyver to take on the role of an exasperated man, always swearing he would never be fooled again. The comic energy that resulted from this meeting allowed the audience to never get bored. Tough Play (Episode 13, Season 3): MacGyver showed his best in his third and fourth seasons, mixing shoddy movie imitations with silly attempts at social drama without ever getting too bogged down, and making sure to put in enough simple adventure stories to avoid going stale. The show, therefore, wanted to take risks and in Tough Game you can see MacGyver as the coach of a high school hockey team. The moral message of this episode is unforgettable. Playing with the past (episode 2, season 4): MacGyver doesn’t use guns and in this episode we find out why. The episode shows MacGyver returning to his old hometown to reunite with his childhood best friends. There’s a time capsule involved, but before the three men can go digging for it, MacGyver finds himself having to argue with his two friends’ teenage children, one of whom is a crack addict. The other, played by Jason Priestly, creates a confrontation with the local crack dealer and decides that stealing a gun is the only way to protect himself. When Priestly escapes the bad guys in an abandoned hospital, Mac follows him, and he remembers some flashbacks from the past where a gun had ruined his life. Murdoc Returns (Episode 6, Season 5): What’s better than a murderous and absurdly theatrical villain? Forcing a hero to cooperate with him. In this episode we see an international group of assassins who once used Murdoc to do their dirty work, but when he decides to abandon them, they retaliate by kidnapping their innocent sister and putting her at the end of a collection of traps, machine guns and snakes known as “Death Row”. Murdoc then asks MacGyver for help to save her and they give life to one of the most beautiful episodes of the show.

We leave you to the curiosities about the original MacGyver series. Did you also know that the protagonist of the MacGyver reboot series, Lucas Till, has considered committing suicide because of the producer of the series?