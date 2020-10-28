the best 5 episodes of the funny television series

The Middle is a warm, well-executed and detailed portrait of a family struggling to cope with the demands of everyday life in an economic downturn.

The mamma Frankie (Heaton) keeps the domestic life more or less peaceful together with his family made up of the laconic dad Mike (Neil Flynn), il eldest son Axl (Charlie McDermott), the sweet and weird Sue (Eden Sher) and the smart child Brick (Atticus Shaffer).

What really sets The Middle apart from other shows of its kind is its flawless cast, but also the themes it covers and the way it is described. Let’s find out together what are the 5 episodes that absolutely should not be lost:

Neighbors (season 1, episode 12): nightmare neighbor Rita Glossner and her three uncontrollable children have been terrorizing the Hecks for years. When Frankie tries to teach Brick how to kick a ball and manages to throw it over the Glossner wall, it’s time to face their fears head on. Frankie, however, goes to buy a new ball rather than talking to Rita. The fearless Sue and her friend Carly take on the Glossner boys armed with boomboxes and throw themselves into martial arts moves, with the soundtrack of Kung Fu Fighting. In this episode you can see all the peculiar characteristics of the series carried on for nine seasons. Cultural Exchange (Season 2, Episode 5): as usual, it’s supermom Rita Donahue’s advice that gives Frankie an idea for her latest improvement program. The rest of the family are absolutely not thrilled with the prospect of hosting a Japanese student, but Frankie is adamant. The quiet Takayuki, however, proves difficult to manage and even the cultured Brick is unable to get in touch with him. In desperation, the Hecks embark on a journey to rustic Brown County with their host. When, inevitably, the car breaks down and everything falls into chaos, Takayuki reveals a hidden talent for the handyman. This episode shows the embarrassment of cultural clashes with hilarious effects. Takayuki’s priceless final twist, returning home to Japan showing troubling signs of learning too much from Axl and Brick, is the perfect ending. Call me Suki! (season 3, episode 21): The list of guest stars from the series was impressive, but Whoopi Goldberg tops the list. She plays Jane Marsh’s shy advisor, whose advice is sought by Sue after yet another humiliating setback when she was banned from the school yearbook. Jane, it turns out, is a kindred spirit struggling with her own feelings of isolation, but Sue’s fearless optimism gives her a jolt of energy. No one is going to corner Sue from now on, and so will her thoughtful mentor. It’s arguably one of the show’s most beautiful episodes, walking the fine line between comedy and pathos with a sure-footed step, making sure each of its key actors has their moment in the spotlight. The wedding (season 3, episode 24): Mike’s relationship with his older brother Rusty is never easy, but in the Season 3 finale they started to find connecting points. That’s why he and Frankie are delighted to learn that Rusty, to their surprise, is getting married. That pleasure fades a little when they discover their home will be the wedding venue. Neil Flynn and Norm Macdonald are perfect as mismatched brothers, while Mike’s speech at the wedding brings both laughter and tears. From the revelation that Rusty’s real name is Orville (Mike himself only found out when he was read in court) to the antics of Axl and his two incredibly stupid friends attempting to remove a tree stump from an old man’s garden for a summer job, the third season ends a fantastic series of high-level episodes. Life Skills (season 4, episode 11): one of the most interesting aspects of The Middle is its emphasis on finding a place for everyone in a community. Without a hint of do-goodness or too much paternalism, the show manages to find its humor in everyday frustrations and sadness without ever mocking those who are going through such experiences. Brick’s social problems and adaptation difficulties at school have always been treated with immense sensitivity, and one of the most touching examples of this issue is Life Skills. When the school refers him to therapist Dr. Fulton (Dave Foley), Brick is forced to defend his outlook on life. After all, what’s so good about being a kid?

Unfortunately, the spin-off of The Middle will not be released. Also, the ninth season of The Middle was officially the last.