The best 2020 series on Netflix, HBO, Movistar + and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new year begins, and the series premieres are immediate. 2020 will bring us back a wave of new and old series on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Movistar +, as well as on free television, with channels ranging from SyFy to Calle 13. All of them will try to repeat the feats that in this year that just ended the winners of the Emmy 'Fleabag ',' Chernobyl 'and' Game of Thrones ', the revolutionary' Undone 'and' Watchmen ', or the unmissable' Euphoria ',' The Boys ',' Creedme 'and La casa de papel'. And we fall short! We do not know if the numbers will be exceeded again (in 2019 there have been more than 500 series released, between new proposals and continuations), but we have no doubt that the next will be a year full of successes.

Here not only We collect all the release dates and on which platforms you can see them, but we also prepare a RANKING in which we order all the ones we are seeing. In the first part you will find our list of the best of 2020, then a premiere schedule that we will see soon and, finally, the limbo of series of the year. This place is not synonymous with bad series: they just haven't convinced us enough to move onto our main list.

We will update as the information arrives, so … Attentive everyone!