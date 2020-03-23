The best 2020 series on Netflix, HBO, Movistar + and more

A new year begins, and the series premieres are immediate. 2020 will bring us back a wave of new and old series on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Movistar +, as well as on free television, with channels ranging from SyFy to Calle 13. All of them will try to repeat the feats that in this year that just ended the winners of the Emmy 'Fleabag ',' Chernobyl 'and' Game of Thrones ', the revolutionary' Undone 'and' Watchmen ', or the unmissable' Euphoria ',' The Boys ',' Creedme 'and La casa de papel'. And we fall short! We do not know if the numbers will be exceeded again (in 2019 there have been more than 500 series released, between new proposals and continuations), but we have no doubt that the next will be a year full of successes.
Here not only We collect all the release dates and on which platforms you can see them, but we also prepare a RANKING in which we order all the ones we are seeing. In the first part you will find our list of the best of 2020, then a premiere schedule that we will see soon and, finally, the limbo of series of the year. This place is not synonymous with bad series: they just haven't convinced us enough to move onto our main list.
We will update as the information arrives, so … Attentive everyone!
23 – The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 3)
The Netflix teen witch returns with a third season loaded with satanic vibes. And it is that after the revelations of the second season, especially about who is the father of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), and the tragic outcome of the final dance, where poor Nicholas Scratch (Gavin leatherwood) trapped in a personal (and literal) hell, the new episodes have come with more teenage love, dangerous witchcraft, and threats of apocalypse.
Release date: January 24.
Available in: Netflix.
22 – The Pier (Season 2)
This Spanish series says goodbye in its second season, where the characters return to reveal the great mystery that has surrounded the series since its first episode: the unexpected death of Oscar (Álvaro Morte). That incident caused his wife Alejandra (Veronica Sanchez) and another woman with whom he was hiding a second life, Verónica (Irene Arcos), get to know each other and start tying up dots. Now, the balance between them is shaken by new confessions that change roles: Who was really cheated on, who was the wife and who was the lover? Óscar's shadow is long. The lead trio rides between the murder thriller and the desperate need to unleash their primary instincts in a season that closes as well as it can.
Release date: January 17.
Available in: Movistar +.
21 – Treadstone (Season 1)
The saga of Jason Bourne, based on the novels of Robert Ludlum, finally detaches himself from his most famous character (who in the cinema has been embodied mostly by Matt Damon) to explore an exciting plot with many possibilities. This is how they do it in this series of Amazon Prime VIdeo, which takes its title from the brutal training program that turns soldiers into infallible weapons to kill, without family or memories. Between the Cold War in the 70s and the present of countries such as the United States or North Korea, history presents us with a group of characters who have suffered under this training and who are now rebelling to take charge of their lives. Meanwhile, a global threat is unfolding on the horizon. Is the end of the world near?
Release date: January 10.
Available in: Amazon Prime Video.
20 – Elite (Season 3)
The students of Las Encinas have come once again with all the meat on the grill. Already convinced fans of the Spanish Netflix series will find what they were looking for: more love affairs, deaths, mysteries, betrayals, friendships, future expectations, heart attack 'outfits' at the disco, pool parties and various addictions. In this third season, the cast faces new problems and tensions until reaching what seems like the end of a stage for many of them. Or so it seems. The only downside: continue to give exactly what is expected of her, no more and no less.
Release date: March 13.
Available in: Netflix.
19 – Altered Carbon (Season 2)
The good thing about creating a world in which death does not exist and the soul of the characters is changing from body to body is that you can renew the cast every season. That they have done in this Netflix series, which leaves behind Joel Kinnaman to make way for a new container, embodied by Anthony Mackie, who is the new Takeshi Kovacs, a former revolutionary turned mercenary who desperately searches for the woman he loves, who turns out to be the leader of the Revolution against the system that governs this futuristic human society. What is clear to us is that production does not aspire to ask the big philosophical questions to which science fiction has accustomed us, but rather to create an action thriller on its bases.
Release date: February 27.
Available in: Netflix.
18 – Locke & Key (Season 1)
Based on the graphic novel of Joe HillThis series has brought Netflix a bit of the cursing of 'The Curse of Hill House', but also the youthful airs of adventure of 'It'. The result is a series that, although full of ups and downs, is an enjoyable proposal for teenagers and fantastic. It does not exceed the precedents it suggests, but his overflowing imagination is captivating. Perhaps in its second season, if there is one, it will be able to exploit the full potential of the original material and shine all the good ideas that are already perceived here.
Release date: February 7th.
Available in: Netflix.
17 – Narcos (Season 5)
After leaving Pablo Escobar, Javier Peña and Steve Murphy behind, the series 'Narcos' embarked on a new path on Mexican soil, where Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) tries to build a federation of drug traffickers to wrest US dominance from Colombians. But an unforgivable crime (which we see at the end of the first season) provokes the anger of the DEA and provokes a persecution that we see in this new season, perhaps with too many secondary plots and little focus on what's important. The Netflix series knows how to channel itself in the last chapters to maintain interest in what will come next: the 90's bloodbath with Chapo Guzmán.
Release date: February 13th.
Available in: Netflix.
16 – Picard (Season 1)
Iconic USS Enterprise Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), he is back fitter than ever. After his numerous adventures in the 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' series and the films that followed (the latest being 'Star Trek: Nemesis'), Picard returns to try to save the world (again) from a threat he knows too well. good. New faces and old enemies are grouped together in this new series, which premieres a new chapter every Friday on Amazon Prime Video. At the moment, there is a willingness to capture the essence of the original series while looking ahead.
Release date: January 24.
Available in: Amazon Prime Video.
15 – Outlander (Season 5)
It would seem that, in its fifth season, 'Outlander' should suffer, but the truth is that this romantic romance drama keep reinventing and hooking us, now with the promise of an impending war on the horizon (Scotland's wars for independence) that may threaten the idyll of the frasers. The first episode started with a wedding, but the rest has led us to a new fight for survival starring the lovebirds Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), and everyone around them. A series that progresses with fans dedicated to those who continue to give what they want.
Release date: February 17th.
Available in: Movistar +.
14 – Dracula (Miniseries)
It has been one of the most talked about Netflix (and BBC) series of the beginning of the year, and we are not surprised. Through the classic novel of Bram stoker, its three episodes narrate the rebirth of the character, his journey to the new world and finally his death, in the apocryphal style of the creators of 'Sherlock', Mark Gattis and Steven Moffat. The result is a fun adaptation, very bloody and even more sexual, with innovations like turning Van Helsing on a nun, put Dracula bisexual and the boat trip to the United States in a story worth Christie Agatha.
Release date: January 4.
Available in: Netflix.
13 – Feel good (Season 1)
Beyond the most anticipated series of the year, those of the big names and billboards, we can find great stories like the one that gives us 'Feel good', created by Ally Pankiw and the Canadian comic Mae Martin. In fact, Martin is the soul of the entire production as a screenwriter and protagonist, a character in which he mixes reality and fiction to tell the story of an aspiring monologue player who falls head over heels in love with a kindergarten teacher (Charlotte Ritchie). With his relationship, he helps us reflect on dependency, toxicity and addictions, not only of narcotic drugs, but also emotional ones. A series with which you will laugh and cry.
Release date: March, 19.
Available in: Netflix.
12 – Shame (Season 3)
The transgressive spirit of this Spanish series has not suffered a bit throughout its three seasons. The series created Juan Cavestany Y Álvaro Fernández Armero continues to lead us by the hand with the marriage formed by Nuria (Malena Alterio) and Jesus (Javier Gutiérrez) in his bold portrait of the Spanish hypocrisy of our time with great doses of other people's shame. In these new chapters that feeling increases with a much bigger stage, where both social networks and social protest come into play. The result? Another success of the most daring series on our television.
Release date: February 14th.
Available in: Movistar +.
11 – Better Call Saul (Season 5)
Since the end of 'Breaking Bad', this 'spin-off' starring lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) has managed to exceed all the expectations and wishes of its creators, and has become one of the most solid and acclaimed series of the moment (although it is not the one with the most headlines). In this fifth season, which is being said soon in an era of hysterical cancellations, the series shines again getting closer than ever to the original series, but maintaining his amazing personality.
Release date: February 24th.
Available in: Movistar +.
10 – The Good Place (Season 4 – Part Two)
The series created by Michael Schur ('Parks and recreation') has come to an end with a season full of surprises. Well, it is something that this series set in the Hereafter has accustomed us to, in life after death, where a group of characters will have to fix the classification system that has been used, because it does not work. A system that understands the difficulties people go through on Earth and that gives them, when they die, a second chance to redeem themselves. This season full of emotions, find an answer to that dilemma and, thus, a farewell to match for its protagonists.
Release date: January 30th.
Available in: Netflix.
9 – The conspiracy against America (Miniseries)
What if Nazi ideology had prevailed in the United States in World War II? The acclaimed author imagined something like this Philip Roth in this novel that now reaches the small screen from the hand of another big one, David Simon (creator of 'The Wire', for many the best series in television history). Now, it places us in an alternative historical reality in which Lindbergh was elected president in the North American country and imposed an anti-Semitic oppression that flirted with the Third Reich. We will see how it develops week by week, with actors like John Turturro, Winona Ryder Y Zoe Kazan, and if it is confirmed as one of those great miniseries of the season.
Release date: March 17.
Available in: HBO.
8 – Hunters (Season 1)
Al Pacino leads this series of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York, a reckoning of Holocaust survivors (and their descendants) with those Third Reich Germans who were taken in and hidden in America (Operation Paperclip reflects one of these phenomena). But do not think that this is a historical drama: with a great influence of the 'camp' violence of Quentin Tarantino and the seventies references (from the superhero stories to Foxy Brown), this series is unleashed completely, bordering on the offensive with some of its inventions on the massacre of the Jews, but undeniably entertaining.
Release date: February 21st.
Available in: Amazon Prime Video.
7 – Devs (Season 1)
Knowing that it is signed by Alex Garland, this series enters directly into our bets of the best of the year. The director of 'Ex Machina' and 'Annihilation' once again shows that he is one of the most interesting science fiction voices of the moment with a series that, again, seeks new spaces and mysteries within the genre. Week by week we will discover the secrets hidden in that Devs building together with a young computer engineer who investigates the place after the disappearance of her boyfriend. Thus, we will check if it is worthy of our top 10. At the moment it is.
Release date:
Available in: HBO.
6 – This shit is beyond me (Season 1)
The creator of 'The End of the F *** ing World', Jonathan Entwistle, is becoming an expert in stories of rebellion and teenage love. Here, adapting the graphic novel of Charles Forsman, introduces us to a young woman (played by Sophia Lillis, from 'It') who lives on the fringes of the institute traumatized by her father's suicide and dealing with strange psychic powers that are beginning to manifest themselves in too violent ways. A portrait of uncontrollable adolescence (as they all are) where dynamism shines again (between agile editing and very short episodes, 20 minutes), the airs of indie comedy and adorably imperfect characters.
Release date: 26 of February.
Available in: Netflix.
5 – Bojack Horseman (Season 6 – Part Two)
One of the best series of our time says goodbye, but its legacy will live forever. Created by Raphael Bob-WaksbergThis series stars a horse that used to be a big TV star and is now an old glory filled with bad decisions. In fact, this sixth and final season is about the consequences of their acts, about all the tears she has caused and all the problems she has caused. It is a reckoning for the character in its latest episodes. And it could not be otherwise: if this series has always known how to do it, it is to reflect on life, on the good and on the bad. And, in this case, also about the worst.
Release date: January 31.
Available in: Netflix.
4 – The visitor (Season 1)
The new HBO series, based on one of the most recent novels by Stephen King, plunges us (as usual in the stories of the North American author) into the heart of the United States, where murders, mysteries and paradoxes altered by the presence of something paranormal are hidden. Inspired by the surprising suspense of M. Night Shyamalan (and also of its narrative turns) and adapted by the screenwriter Richard Price ('The Night Of'), 'The visitor' has left us glued to the sofa every Monday and the ending has not disappointed us. A series that plays with the idea of faith, with the existence of the fantastic and how willing we are to believe in it. Pure mystery until the post-credit scene.
Release date: January 13th.
Available in: HBO.
3 – Westworld (Season 3)
The skill of this series created by Lisa Joya Y Jonathan Nolan To continue surprising us is incredible, and we will see how it progresses week by week on HBO. At the moment, we have verified how well this turn of the screw has done to history, which has already left the theme parks to enter the real world, the human world, where all the secrets are hidden and where it is going Dolores Abernathy ready to take his revenge. The machine rebellion has begun and we can't wait to see where it takes us, with a new character played by Aaron Paul that promises.
Release date: March 16.
Available in: HBO.
2 – The New Pope (Season 2)
The Pope is no longer young, but new. 'The Young Pope' gives way to 'The New Pope', the second season of the acclaimed series of Paolo Sorrentino ('The great beauty'), in which the controversial Lenny Belardo (Jude Law), who is in a coma, must give way to a successor, who will be none other than the most brilliant John Malkovich. Although you are not going to think that this means that we will lose Lenny of sight. His divine magic, between fantasy and fraud, remains the soul of this production, which now explores new characters and paths without leaving the "palatial" tensions of the Vatican.
Release date: January 11.
Available in: HBO.
1 – Sex Education (Season 2)
The Mandalorian (Season 1)
The Paper House (Season 4)
Tales from the loop (Season 1)
The invisible line (Season 1)
What we do in the shadows (Season 2)
Killing Eve (Season 3)
Mrs. America (Season 1)
Normal people (Season 1)
Release date: spring.
It will be seen in: Hulu (USA).
American Gods (Season 3)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Season 1)
The Alienist (Season 2)
Carnival Row (Season 2)
Modern Love (Season 2)
Perry Mason (Season 1)
After Life (Season 2)
Release date: 2020.
It will be seen in: Netflix.
The Maid's Tale (Season 4)
Messiah (Season 1)
Release date: January 1.
It will be seen in: Netflix.
Anne with an E (Ana) (Season 3)
Release date: January 3.
It will be seen in: Netflix.
Safe Harbor (Miniseries)
Release date: January 6th.
It will be seen in: 13TH Street.
The Swamp Thing (Season 1)
AJ and the Queen (Season 1)
Small coincidences (Season 2)
Grace & Frankie (Season 6)
The Magicians (Season 5)
The Cable Girls (Season 5)
Virtual Hero (Season 2)
