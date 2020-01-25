The Berlinale will inaugurate its 70th Edition With my year with Salinger

Share it:

In the absence of a month for the arrival of the Berlin film festival, everything is already organized, because next February 20th is when the Berlinale. If yesterday we announced that 'Las chicas', with Natalia de Molina, will be released here, now we can add another expected title that will make its world debut within the framework of the Festival.

As the organization of the festival reported today through a statement: "We are delighted to open the 70 Berlinale with a 'coming-of-age'narrated from the fresh perspective, but not at all innocent, of the protagonists. "It's about'My Salinger Year ' ('My year with Salinger'), the work of the screenwriter and director Philippe Falardeau, director of the Oscar nominee for the best non-English-speaking film 'Professor Lazhar'.

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Margaret Qualley and Douglas Booth, 'My year with Salinger' is based on the autobiographical novel of Joanna Rakoff and he takes us to the New York of the 90s to introduce us to Joanna, a young woman who aspires to be a great writer.

As the official synopsis relates: "The protagonist (Margaret Qualley) will get a job at one of the most important literary agencies as an assistant to Margaret (Sigourney Weaver), the literary agent of J.D. Salinger Among other tasks, Joanna must answer the numerous letters sent by fans around the world to the author of "The Guardian in the Rye." Departing from the protocol, Joanna will begin to personalize the answers. While using the voice of a great writer you will begin to discover yours".



The director already participated in the Berlinale in 2009 with his film "It wasn't me, I swear!", in the section Generation, where he won the prize of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film and the Crystal Bear to the best movie. Now, with 'My year with Salinger', the filmmaker joins the list of renowned films that have opened the contest in recent years, such as'The island of dogs' Y 'The Great Hotel Budapest ' from Wes Anderson; 'Ave, Caesar! ' Y 'Value of law' from Ethan and Joel Coen o 'Chicago ' from Rob marshall.