The Berlin Festival started and Johnny Depp is still in the doldrums

What they hear: Depp doesn't lift his head. In “Minamata”, which he presented outside the contest, he embodies a photographer traumatized by the war, willing to sign the report of his life. It is more overactive than a cartoon. And speaking of animation: the last of the Pixar, "Onward", the best in the Berlinale.

My Salinger Year, by Philippe Falardeau. Think of "The Devil Wears Prada" set in the world of literary agencies, which, unfortunately, detracts from a sense of humor and adds poetic pretensions. When Joanna Rakoff (Margaret Qualley) finds work in New York, she does not do it in the New Yorker, as she would like, but as an assistant to Margaret (Sigourney Weaver), the representative of J.D. Salinger Its function will be to read the letters of his fans in case there is a dangerous psychopath. It is a promising starting point, but it remains in borage water: the film never poses a film equivalent to the epistolary narrative, it does not investigate the reasons why Salinger continues to penetrate so deeply in all types of audiences, and is limited to trace a beaten path so that the protagonist realizes that if she wants to become a writer she has to stop relying on the approval of others. Salinger is always a shadow, a spectrum, in keeping with his obsession to hide, but the casual, transcendent beauty of his literature does not appear anywhere.

'Onward' by Dan Scanlon. The Pixar inaugurates decade with a fantastic film, in the broadest sense of the term. In a world in which elves, ogres and other creatures of Tolkenian affiliation have lost all contact with magic, two brothers have the opportunity to reunite with their dead father if they fulfill a mission where spells and spells will function as cigars acts of faith It could be said that the film takes up recurring obsessions of the recent Disney production – interest in memory and memory as foundational facts of identity, the restitution of the father figure, the everlasting vindication of magic – repeating the effectiveness of the play, but we would not be fair to her. Creativity sends back into the story, demonstrating that the Pixar always has fun making it difficult: here achieved, for example, that a pair of legs constitute the true heart of a character without a point of view.

Johnny depp in ’Miramata’. .

'Minamata', by Andrew Levitas. Or how to verify that Johnny Depp is in low hours while trying to embody a war-trapped photographer who has one last chance to redeem himself by documenting for life magazine the mass mercury poisoning of a Japanese people. Not because the subject does not have crumbs, and it is not appropriate to sink the tooth in a world increasingly concerned with ecological catastrophes, the film, of an overwhelming mediocrity, has a carte blanche to seduce us. Depp, in the skin of W. Eugene Smith, is more than overreacted.

'The Fugitive', by Natalia Meta.Strange show of fantastic realist, who looks proudly towards the "Repulsion" of Polanski but also towards the "Possession" of Zulawski (without hysteria), the sonic giallo (and his crazy review: "Berberian Sound Studio") and the film of incubus and dopelgangers. A dubbing actress who has suffered a terrible loss (in an initial block that Meta solves in a portentous way), Ines begins to have visual and audible hallucinations that will coincide with the appearance of a mysterious character, a disturbing organ tuner. For now, the best we have seen in competition.

'Malmkrog' by Cristi Puiu. Extending his control of the film space until tense with a tsunami of philosophical arguments – here he discusses war and peace, about Good and Evil, about God and his absence -, the Romanian filmmaker films his most radical film to date , three and a half hours that served to inaugurate the new Meetings section. In a mansion in the middle of the Transylvanian countryside, several representatives of European intelligence – and their factual powers – discuss the divine and the human in anticipation of a violent event that will destabilize their dialectical pulses. An experience as demanding as it is stimulating.