The Belgian league recommends naming Bruges champion and ending the championship

The Pro League Board of Directors, the Belgian football league, He recommended this Thursday to immediately suspend competition and declare Bruges champion, first classified when the championship was interrupted in mid-March.

The decision to end early professional competitions, currently suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, must still be validated by the Pro League General Assembly, according to the newspaper "Het Laatste Nieuws".

If that assembly approves the decision, in addition to declaring the current leaders champions in the first and second classifications, no club would descend from category.

Bruges, leader with 70 points in 29 games, would have direct access to the Champions League and Ghent, second classified with 55 points, would dispute the preliminary phase for the maximum continental club competition.

For their part, Charleroi, Antwerp and Standard Liege would then compete in the preliminary tournaments of the Europa League.

The Pro League board of directors, however, Yes, it is possible and despite the uncertainty, to maintain the final of the Belgium Cup between Bruges and Antwerp on June 30.