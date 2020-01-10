TV Shows

The beginnings of Laura G as a television host

January 9, 2020
Edie Perez
Television host Laura G began as such in her native Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, when she was just 12 years old. From an early age she was attracted to the world of entertainment and entertainment.

Laura G seemed to be clear that she wanted to dedicate herself to driving, and supported by her family, she began to interact with the media in Nuevo León as she was very small.

Laura G has shared in different interviews that she began her career supported by Televisión Azteca Noroeste with the Entre chavos program, which was childish and with which she had very good acceptance.

He left television when he was 17 years old to study Communications at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, but the Multimedia network offered to conduct the TV-You program and accepted.




After graduating with honors, he moved to Mexico City and was fortunate to find work at Televisa Espectáculos on the Hoy program.

Thanks to her talent and dedication, Laura G quickly began to attract attention as a reporter and later stepped into being part of Primero Noticias, with Carlos Loret de Mola and later in Sabadazo, next to Gomita and Cecilia Galliano.




After being part of Televisa for ten years, Laura G returns to Televisión Azteca to join the morning magazine El club de Eva and then in a whole show.

Currently you can see him in Venga la Alegría, a program that is broadcast in the mornings in Azteca Uno.




Laura G is professionally accomplished and married to Nazareno Pérez, who supports her in her career. Both are parents of two children.

