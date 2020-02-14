The before and after of Miss Universe: This is how Sofia Aragón looked (PHOTOS)

The Jalisco Sofia Aragon dazzled in Miss Universe 2019 and, although he did not win the contest, her beauty and beautiful charisma gave her the third place, after giving a powerful speech addressed to the girls of the world.

The message of his reflection, apart from being strong and forceful, showed that the contest is not superficial, since the participants have a great way of thinking.

With his speech, SWtrust showed that miss Universe It is not only about physical appearance, but also about fighting ideals.

Aragon he always had the dream of participating in the international contest and entered the world of modeling in since 2017However, her beauty is not the only thing that stands out from her personality, she has also managed to excel in the world of letters.

From the age of 14, the Jalisco began to write and so far She is the author of two books: Rough diamond Y The color of the invisible.

In 2015, he made his way into the business world and launched his own makeup line called Soswami Makeup, which is made in Chiapas.

The truth is Sofia Aragon It has a natural beauty, which has accompanied it since its youth, and is evident in all its photos.

