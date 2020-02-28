The before and after of Jennifer Lopez's style

Share it:

From the 90s until today, Jennifer Lopez has managed to get the best out of it.

No one should have any doubt when giving the title to Jennifer Lopez of fashion icon. Throughout her career there have been many ‘looks’ with which the singer has left everyone with her mouth open. In a ‘photocall’, a red carpet or any event attended by the ‘celeb’ of Latin origin dazzles and appear on the lists of the most striking women. That is why we believe that the actress deserves a study of a before and after in her evolution of her style.

Although JLo was already a well-known singer in the early 1990s, it was her starring role in the ‘biopic’ ‘Selena’ in Hollywood that led to the catapult of fame. It was the ‘minimal’ fashion decade and the actress knew how to interpret this trend as nobody.

Albert L. Ortega

After making the leap to the cinema the red carpets began to enter the agenda of Jennifer Lopez, a scenario that has always been handled in a masterly way, as it happened with this chic look ’so chic that she wore in 1998.

Ron Galella, Ltd.

Before and after: Jennifer Lopez has never lost her essence

Jennifer Lopez's style It has evolved over the years but without losing its Latin essence and the Bronx neighborhood of New York, two roots of which it feels super proud. The singer takes advantage of the awards of the world of music, more relaxed protocol than the red carpets of Hollywood, to show off her atre outfits ’more daring and risky.

JLo has left ‘lookazos’ that will go down in fashion history like the Versace that wore at the Grammy Awards of the year 2000 and that last season brought back, well it was a new version, in the parade of the brand.

Jim Smeal MIGUEL MEDINA

Over the years Jennifer Lopez has evolved in her career as an artist and in her style but as wine, improving over the years.