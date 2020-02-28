Entertainment

The before and after of Jennifer Lopez's style

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • From the 90s until today, Jennifer Lopez has managed to get the best out of it.
  • The (historical) performance of JLo and Shakira in the Super Bowl.

    No one should have any doubt when giving the title to Jennifer Lopez of fashion icon. Throughout her career there have been many ‘looks’ with which the singer has left everyone with her mouth open. In a ‘photocall’, a red carpet or any event attended by the ‘celeb’ of Latin origin dazzles and appear on the lists of the most striking women. That is why we believe that the actress deserves a study of a before and after in her evolution of her style.

    Although JLo was already a well-known singer in the early 1990s, it was her starring role in the ‘biopic’ ‘Selena’ in Hollywood that led to the catapult of fame. It was the ‘minimal’ fashion decade and the actress knew how to interpret this trend as nobody.

    Premiere of

    Albert L. Ortega

    After making the leap to the cinema the red carpets began to enter the agenda of Jennifer Lopez, a scenario that has always been handled in a masterly way, as it happened with this chic look ’so chic that she wore in 1998.

    17th Annual CFDA Awards - Arrivals

    Ron Galella, Ltd.

    Before and after: Jennifer Lopez has never lost her essence

    Jennifer Lopez's style It has evolved over the years but without losing its Latin essence and the Bronx neighborhood of New York, two roots of which it feels super proud. The singer takes advantage of the awards of the world of music, more relaxed protocol than the red carpets of Hollywood, to show off her atre outfits ’more daring and risky.

    JLo has left ‘lookazos’ that will go down in fashion history like the Versace that wore at the Grammy Awards of the year 2000 and that last season brought back, well it was a new version, in the parade of the brand.

    The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

    Jim Smeal

    FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-VERSACE

    MIGUEL MEDINA

    Over the years Jennifer Lopez has evolved in her career as an artist and in her style but as wine, improving over the years.

    Theo Wargo

. (tagsToTranslate) fashion

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.