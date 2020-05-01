The beautiful mother of Bárbara de Regil that everyone loves

Share it:

Who has everyone impressed by the beauty she carries is the mother of Bárbara de Regil, who is too beautiful a lady and, like her daughters, is addicted to social networks, since she remains very active.

Bárbara Alfaro is the mother of the actress and has more than 40 thousand followers on Instagram, so she could soon outnumber her daughters, who do not waste time presuming her at all times, since they are very close, their messages are proof of the connection they have.

"What a beautiful lady I like", "How well they turned out are a love", "Very beautiful all", "The mother-in-law of Mexico", "Beautiful, the mother, the daughters and @maralexaderegil", write her followers to Mrs.

Let's remember that Barbara is not the only beautiful one in her family, since she has a sister just as beautiful as her, her name is Michelle and she has caused a stir like her mother because of the tremendous similarity she has with the actress.

It is worth mentioning that Bárbara is not only famous for the Rosario Tijeras series, where she is the protagonist, but for the fitness life she leads and which she wants to instill in her followers, because she changed her style to reflect it on her networks where It has also caused controversy.

