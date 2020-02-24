The beautiful Erina Nakiri of Food Wars comes to life with an all-Italian cosplay

Share it:

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma it is one of the most famous manga and anime of the last decade. Born from the mind of Yuto Tsukuda and drawn from the masterful pen of Shun Saeki, he has held the bench for almost seven years on Weekly Shonen Jump. Focused on cooking, she made fans of her characters fall in love, especially female ones.

Drawn with grace and sensuality by the mangaka, many of the girls from Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma have conquered the public. Among them is the co-star and main rival Erina Nakiri, owner of the Palate of God, who in history will get closer and closer to the protagonist Soma.

Although the manga has ended, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma still has many fans around the globe, even in Italy. Just a local cosplayer has decided to bring Erina Nakiri into reality with a cosplay that you can see at the bottom. Portrayed in the Giardino Sigurtà park in Verona, the cosplayer Neku_nee plays Erina with the classic Totsuki school uniform. Do you like the girl immersed in the natural scenery?

The fourth season of Food Wars has brought many changes in the series that will also be a fundamental part of Food Wars season 5, arriving in April 2020 and which will adapt in an animated version all the latest volumes of the work.