The Beatles more alive than ever 50 years after their separation

London.- They shattered millions of hearts when they broke up in the early 1970s, but half a century later the Beatles retain their popularity intact and continue to reign in the world of pop music.

On April 10 of that year, the unofficial day of the breakup, Paul McCartney indirectly announced that the "Fab Four" would not re-record together. Fifty years later, they are still ubiquitous.

"The Beatles are regarded as the most fabulous adventure of the 20th century, but no one could have predicted that an already extraordinary success in itself would last until the next century," Mark Lewisohn, the group's historian, told AFP.

Five decades later, "The Beatles continue to be on the highest artistic level and lead other creators to try to beat them," says the author of "The Beatles: All These Years."

The separation was not officially announced, but instead dropped. In an interview published on that fateful April day, shortly before McCartney's first solo album came out, McCartney simply answered "no" to the question of whether he saw a resumption of his work with the no less legendary John Lennon.

"McCartney breaks with the Beatles," the New York Times immediately titled. Subsequently, the dissolution of their business ties before a British court definitively sealed the separation.

The charm is "indestructible"

Millions of fans were devastated, recalls Philip Norman, author of McCartney's official biography published in 2016.

"A whole generation had grown up with the Beatles. They had had a new album at every important stage in their lives," he stresses.

"A lot of people thought it was horrible, that the future was going to be bleak without them, it was really a widespread feeling," he adds.

But today, they are still the best-selling artists of all time and their catalog, from "I Want to Hold Your Hand" to "Hey Jude" to "Yesterday" or "Let It Be," is still just as popular. .

"They are everywhere," says Norman, "in the language of every day, in the titles of the media … they are quoted nonstop and their music continues to be played." And he says: "The charm is simply indestructible."

