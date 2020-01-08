Entertainment

The Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow series and more are renewed

January 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
The chain and producer The CW has decided to renew several of its most popular series with new seasons. Obviously some series belonging to Arrowverse They are on the list.

Most of your favorite CW shows are coming back.

The series whose renewal has been announced recently are:

  • All American: Season 3
  • Batwoman: Season 2
  • Black Lightning: Season 4
  • Charmed: Season 3
  • Dynasty: Season 4
  • The Flash: Season 7
  • In the Dark: Season 3
  • Legacies: Season 3
  • Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6
  • Nancy Drew: Season 2
  • Riverdale: Season 5
  • Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
  • Supergirl: Season 6

You don't see the Arrow, Supernatural or Los 100 list because all these series will end in their current seasons.

Katy Keene, spin-off of Riverdale, is the only series that has not been renewed and possibly because it will not be released until February. Still the chain has commissioned 13 new scripts, so a renewal would be a matter of time.

The series will not stop arriving at The CW in the near future, as there are at least two Arrowverse spin-offs announced with Green Arrow and the Canaries, as well as Superman & Lois.

