The Battlefield 5 art director has joined the Metroid Prime 4 team

Period of great changes within software houses around the world. Mike Laidlaw has left Ubisoft, Ryota Niitsuma has separated from Capcom and now we find out that Jhony Ljungstedt, Artistic Director of DICE, said goodbye to the Swedish team for join Retro Studios, currently engaged in the development of Metroid Prime 4

"Today was the last day in DICE, and it is with mixed feelings that I leave something that has been part of my life for so long", wrote Ljungstedt on LinkedIn. "It has been a great journey and I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to work with the talented people of DICE, I will miss you all … Now I am ready for the next chapter of my life, and I can't wait to start my new journey with Retro Studios".

Retro Studios started looking for a new art director last year, even before the announcement that the team would reboot Metroid Prime 4 development. Ljungstedt's experience with first-person games – he previously worked on Mirror's Edge Catalyst and Battlefield 5 – make him an excellent candidate for Metroid Prime 4, although it has not been specified on which project he will work for Retro Studios.

Recently, the Austin team also welcomed Kyle Hefley, another industry veteran known to have created the Master Chief model in Halo 4 and those of other characters in Halo 5: Guardians.