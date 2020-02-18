The battle royale mode of Modern Warfare would arrive in March as a free and independent game

Share it:

Last week, details of Warzone began to leak, the supposed battle royale that would arrive very soon Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as an independent and free game according to the latest rumors.

From the VGC media they assure that sources close to the development speak of a premiere for the first weeks of March and that it would not be necessary to have a copy of the Infinity Ward game to access this mode.

It is expected that this week the existence of this mode will be officially announced by inviting several content creators to the studios to test this game mode and reveal its operation.

Warzone would have a connection with the main multiplayer of the game through the battle pass, because supposedly these unlocks would be shared between both game modes and can be used in both.

The intention of Activision would be to attract more players to the franchise as it happens with Call of Duty Mobile, a true free success that has swept mobile phones with millions of registered players.

Players who already have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will see the Warzone mode appear in the new section of the main menu added in the last update and obscured since then, certainly anticipating an imminent announcement.

Information found in the archives of the game advances details such as the presence of 200 players per game, a system of brands such as Apex Legends, the use of low streaks (as could be seen in the battle royale of Battlefield V), squad system and other typical characteristics of this genre.

The Warzone map would consist of several of the multiplayer maps. Large maps used in the Terrestrial War mode will be included to offer players large battlefields where to fight and search for loot.