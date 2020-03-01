Entertainment

The battle of the Demon Slayer Ascending Second Moon becomes anime thanks to a fan

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2019 marked the explosion of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, anime of Ufotable adapted from the homonymous manga written and designed by Koyoharu Gotouge. As always happens in these cases, the anime transposes only a small part of the paper work and is therefore behind in terms of plot. Several battles are therefore absent for the moment.

The anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has come to the fight between Tanjiro and the demon Rui and will continue with the film Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen which will also see Rengoku in action. Many battles are still missing, one of which was briefly animated by a fan. Attention spoilers for those who are not on par with the manga.

In one of the last volumes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the final clash begins between the whole body of the demon hunters and the few remaining crescent moons of Muzan. The second of these, Douma, face in a battle first the pillar Shinobu Kocho and then the two hunters Inosuke and Kanao. These last two are the protagonists of the animation together with their enemy.

As you can see in the tweet below, to practice, the user Chansard Vincent has recreated an animation related to the battle with the Second Crescent Moon: Inosuke and Kanao dance on the water while avoiding the demon's ice and his other deadly attacks. This animation will probably be available in anime version only in a few years, therefore the wait is a lot.

