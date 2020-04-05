The battle continues in One-Punch Man 130, Tatsumaki still starring

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The exceptional phase he sees continues pitting heroes and monsters in One-Punch Man. The long narrative arc is marked by clashes on clashes, some that have had an unpredictable outcome and others still in progress, but the scene of chapter 130 is dedicated entirely to a single character.

The chapter 130 of One-Punch Man opens with a scene on Fubuki, sister of Tatsumaki, who is still found together with Bang and Bomb. The trio is squeezed together in a protective bubble that almost risks falling into a crevasse. The other heroes in the area are also saved in this way from clashes with monsters: Child Emperor, Atomic Samurai, Puri Puri Prisoner and many others. The barriers leave the monsters on the ground and bring the heroes upwards who are identified thanks to a transceiver.

Unfortunately, however, Zombieman has left her in some fragments of clothes away from her skull which is regenerating the rest of the body. Flashy Flash is also barrier-free and so too Saitama who has to intervene to prevent the palace from collapsing on them. Everything is brought to the surface by Tatsumaki who has decided to face the new Psykos with its true power and the scenario created by Murata is breathtaking. While King and Genos meet by chance, with the cyborg destroying some other piece of Orochi, the scene shifts to the new evolution of Psykos. The woman is now gigantic and her psychic power is unmatched.

The final fight between Tatsumaki and Psykos is about to begin. Who will check it out in the next chapter of One-Punch Man?