The Batman: Zoe Kravitz is a classic Catwoman in the film’s new fan-art

After admiring it in its official version in the trailer for The Batman, with a skin-tight leather costume and a balaclava imitating a cat’s eyes and ears, the Catwoman of Zoe Kravitz it was rethought by a fan, to be exact William Gray, with a more classic comic costume, which he may receive in a future second or third film.

As anticipated by the information that emerged in recent months and by the first images of Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne, the trailer offers us a rather gloomy tone and shows the young hero in his second year as Gotham’s protector, with all the problems that come with it. During the panel organized for the DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves also confirmed that it will be a sort of detective story.

The film will also see also Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell in the role of Penguin, Andy Serkis come Alfred, Jeffrey Wright in the role of Commissioner Gordon e John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone. They will also be part of the cast Peter Sarsgaard and the rookie Jayme Lawson.

For further information we leave you to our special dedicated to the clues on the Court of Owls in the reboot and also to our analysis of the official trailer of The Batman. We also remind you that the film will be released in American cinemas on 1 October 2021, postponed by three months compared to the original release due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.