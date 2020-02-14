General News

 The Batman would be in Bruce's second year as Batman

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Batman image in DC comics

At midnight, director Matt Reeves surprised us yesterday with the first look at the bat-suit we will see in his movie "The Batman", creating all kinds of opinions about it for being a design that breaks against the designs seen in previous hooded films.

It has been commented on many occasions that the version of Batman that we will see in the film will be a Batman who has practically just started his career as a watchman. A sneak that reveal from The wrap best places the Reeves movie. As they publish, "Reeves has described his film as a story ‘Defining’ Y 'very personal about the Dark Knight, more than a story of origin in the line of the beloved series 'Year one' by Frank Miller, ”to add that“ according to people with knowledge of the project, the Reeves movie explore the second year of Bruce Wayne as the Dark Knight detective".

READ:  Kieran Culkin (yes, Macaulay's brother) is our favorite of the Succession TV series

The last iterations of Batman seen in the cinema, those represented by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, told very different stories with the character. Bale began with a full-origin story while Affleck introduced an experienced Batman who had been patrolling Gotham for years by the time we met him in "Batman v Superman".

To all this, actor Jeffery Wright also echoed the publication of Matt Reeves but accompanied by an image that is a clear reference to the Bat-Signal. It is a light bulb but does not have the Batman logo superimposed… for now.

Via information | The wrap



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.